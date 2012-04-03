Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Three years after launching the Government Transformation
Programme, Prime Minister Najib Razak stood before the people
with a record of progress in seven targeted areas.
* Singapore's DBS Bank has obtained the nod from
bank Negara to commence discussions involving the acquisition of
Temasek's stake in Alliance Finance Group.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Halal products and services should not only be targeted
and promoted within the global Muslim community, but also among
non-Muslims, Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said when
launching the 7th World Halal Forum on Monday.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) is studying
a Canadian acquisition exceeding $5 billion as part of the
company's drive to supply natural gas to Asia, said president
and chief executive officer Shamsul Azhar Abbas.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* A slew of professionals -- from bankers to architects --
allowed dozens of unlicensed developers to sell and then build
houses for the public.
At the last count, there were 195 abandoned projects
undertaken by such "developers" -- some of whom had built on
land which had not been zoned for housing.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Securities Commission (SC) yesterday suffered an initial
setback in a widely followed court challenge over Sime Darby Bhd
purchase of a strategic stake in Eastern & Oriental
when the presiding judge declined to recuse himself
from the case.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
