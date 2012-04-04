Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
ALL NEWSPAPERS
* The recommendations of the Parliamentary Select Committee
(PSC) on electoral reforms were tabled and passed yesterday in
the Dewan Rakyat without any debate.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Ekuiti Nasional Bhd plans to create one of Malaysia's
largest education entities and is now eying a third education
group after completing its acquisition of a 90 percent stake in
Cosmopoint Sdn Bhd for 246 million ringgit.
* Among the education groups Ekuiti Nasional is eyes are
Masterskill Education Group Bhd and Help International
Corp.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Consumers of RON 97 petrol started paying 10 sen more per
litre beginning today, putting its price at 2.90 ringgit
($0.95). Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia president Hashim
Othman said the price hike, which was fixed by the Finance
Ministry, was inevitable as the price of world crude oil had
gone up.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* HICOM Berhad, the ultimate owner of Proton
Holdings to conduct a due diligence on Lotus Group
International Ltd.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The property market saw the highest growth in transactions
in 2011 over the last five years with a total of 430,403
transactions worth 137.8 billion ringgit ($45.22 billion),
representing a 14.3 percent growth in volume and 28.3 percent
growth in value from 2010, said the deputy finance minister
Donald Lim.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Malaysia Airline System's (MAS) business
turnaround plan (BTP) faces a setback. The national carrier has
aborted its move to set up a new regional short-haul airline
which formed a vital plan of its BTP announced four months back.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad < MYRS.KL >, faced
with the thorny issue of toll rates, has proposed that the
government buy over its 1.4 billion ringgit ($459.39 million)
Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) which connects Johor Bahru and
Singapore.
($1 = 3.0475 Malaysian ringgits)