Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The government will not be extending the deadline to
register foreign workers under the 6P programme, as the deadline
has been extended twice at the request of employers as well as
foreign embassies here, said home minister Hishammuddin Hussein.
* A price war in the synthetic rubber glove market would
probably not materialise as growing demand from developed
nations will be more than enough to offset the need to push
prices dramatically down, said Hartalega Holdings Berhad
managing director Kuan Kam Hon.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The Atomic Energy Licensing Board has halted the issuance
of a temporary operating licence (TOL) to Lynas (M) Sdn Bhd for
the Lynas Advanced Materials Plan (LAMP) in Gebeng, Pahang,
pending an appeal by a group of residents to the Science,
Technology and Innovation Ministry.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Felda Global Ventures Holding Bhd, en route to listing on
Bursa Malaysia, will soon submit its prospectus to the
Securities Commission, said its president Sabri Ahmad.
* The government has awarded a contract worth as much as 530
million ringgit to China's CSR ZhuZhou Electric Locomotive Co to
supply trains for the Ampang light rail transit (LRT) line
extension project, source said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Three Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers
who were implicated in the death of political aide Teoh Beng
Hock have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by the
Attorney-General's chambers, said Minister in the Prime
Minister's Department Nazri Aziz.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Navis Capital Partners Ltd, which recently bought a 27.8
percent stake in education provider SEG International Bhd
, is said to be looking to increase its stake to over
33 percent, which may trigger a general offer, according to
sources close to the matter.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) clarified
yesterday that it is finalising selection of partners for
various joint ventures in the $20 billion Refinery and
Petrochemicals Integrated Development (Rapid) project in
Penggerang, Johor.
* The deadline for the completion of the proposed merger of
Kencana Petroleum Berhad and SapuraCrest Petroleum
Berhad has again been extended - now to May 31, 2012,
said SapuraCrest in a filing to the local bourse yesterday.