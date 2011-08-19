Aug 19 Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) may not be able to maintain its dividend payments for the current financial year ending August 31 (FY11) as it was severely affected by gas curtailment by Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) , president and chief executive officer Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said.

* When economic growth slows, demand for commodities and energy will be lower as people consume less and businesses do not stock up, economists said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Toll discounts and rebates of between five and 37.5 percent will be offered by 22 concessionaires on 24 highways in conjunction with Hari Raya and National Day.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The cabinet has set up MRT Co, a company under the Minister of Finance Inc, to directly oversee the multi-billion ringgit Klang Valley MY Rapid Transit (MRT) project, Performance Management and Delivery Unit (Pemandu) said in a statement.

* Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) , may close down its Save More community stores, which started operations barely three years ago.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* A student is suing Khazanah Nasional Bhd, its managing director and a director for being deprived of a 600,000 ringgit Khazanah-Cambridge scholarship.

* Hartalega Holdings Bhd (HTHB.KL> the world biggest synthetic glove maker, will invest about 200 million ringgit over the next two years to build its sixth factory and add new production lines at existing plant to meet growing demand, said managing director Kuan Kan Hon.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Oil and gas services provider Perdana Petroleum Bhd (formerly Petra Perdana Bhd ) is looking to sell its 29.59 percent equity interest in Petra Energy Bhd , industry sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Genetec Technology Bhd expects the global hard disk drive (HDD) market will continue to grow at an average consolidated rate of between nine percent and 10 percent for several years despite the increasing popularity of the solid state drive (SSD), its executive chairman Ron Ortscheid said.

* Oil and gas company Dialog Group Bhd plans to raise up to 638 million ringgit via a renounceable rights issue with free detachable warrants to fund upstream projects, while Dijaya Corp Bhd has proposed a private placement of new shares that could see the company raising some 200 million to require land.

($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)

