Aug 19 Following are the main stories in
Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) may not be able to
maintain its dividend payments for the current financial year
ending August 31 (FY11) as it was severely affected by gas
curtailment by Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) ,
president and chief executive officer Che Khalib Mohamad Noh
said.
* When economic growth slows, demand for commodities and
energy will be lower as people consume less and businesses do
not stock up, economists said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Toll discounts and rebates of between five and 37.5
percent will be offered by 22 concessionaires on 24 highways in
conjunction with Hari Raya and National Day.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* The cabinet has set up MRT Co, a company under the
Minister of Finance Inc, to directly oversee the multi-billion
ringgit Klang Valley MY Rapid Transit (MRT) project, Performance
Management and Delivery Unit (Pemandu) said in a statement.
* Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) , may close down
its Save More community stores, which started operations barely
three years ago.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* A student is suing Khazanah Nasional Bhd, its managing
director and a director for being deprived of a 600,000 ringgit
Khazanah-Cambridge scholarship.
* Hartalega Holdings Bhd (HTHB.KL> the world biggest
synthetic glove maker, will invest about 200 million ringgit
over the next two years to build its sixth factory and add new
production lines at existing plant to meet growing demand, said
managing director Kuan Kan Hon.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Oil and gas services provider Perdana Petroleum Bhd
(formerly Petra Perdana Bhd ) is looking to sell its
29.59 percent equity interest in Petra Energy Bhd ,
industry sources said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Genetec Technology Bhd expects the global hard
disk drive (HDD) market will continue to grow at an average
consolidated rate of between nine percent and 10 percent for
several years despite the increasing popularity of the solid
state drive (SSD), its executive chairman Ron Ortscheid said.
* Oil and gas company Dialog Group Bhd plans to
raise up to 638 million ringgit via a renounceable rights issue
with free detachable warrants to fund upstream projects, while
Dijaya Corp Bhd has proposed a private placement of
new shares that could see the company raising some 200 million
to require land.
($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)
