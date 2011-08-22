Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Relief is on the way for those earning less than 3,000 ringgit ($1,006) per month with new measures to help ease the rising cost of living in the coming Budget, Second Finance Minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah said.

* Banks are having a busy time, advising and transacting for clients who need to hedge and make decisions in the midst of uncertain economic conditions, bankers said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Under the Transport Ministry's delayed automated enforcement system, cameras will be installed by year-end at 600 to 800 accidents-prone areas with signs alerting motorists to the camera spots.

* Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) said it has encountered trespassers lying on railway tracks in the mistaken belief it could improve their health.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Commercial banks, which are currently shying away from lending to green companies, may have to set aside an allocation to finance green technology projects, Malaysian Green Technology Corp chief executive officer Nazily Mohd Noor said.

* The enlarged Sunway Bhd , with total assets of 7 billion ringgit ($2.3 billion) and a market capitalisation of over 3.5 billion ringgit, has been offered a sizeable piece of land in India for a possible township development, Sunway group chairman Jeffrey Cheah said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The total value of stocks on Bursa Malaysia has plunged 73 billion ringgit since the start of August, as investors endured a gutwrenching decline in the market.

* Microlink Solutions Bhd , a financial services technology solutions provider, expects to achieve double-digit growth in net profit and revenue this year, driven by new contracts and acquisition or joint venture, its executive director and chief executive officer Peter Yong Kar Seng said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Major property developers have been snapping up large plots of land worth well over a billion ringgit, even as the global economic scene turned more cloudy.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* AirAsia Bhd has settled its outstanding airport charges with Malaysian Airports Holdings Bhd , a matter that was raised by certain quarters when the low-cost carrier entered into a share swap with national airline Malaysian Airline System Bhd .

* Malaysia property products are currently hot on the radar of international investors and property buyers, in view of the domestic real estate market potential to see a steady growth in prices, HomeGuru Sdn Bhd country manager Steven Tan said. ($1 = 2.981 Malaysian Ringgit) (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340,; areuters@gmail.com)