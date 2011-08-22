Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Relief is on the way for those earning less than 3,000
ringgit ($1,006) per month with new measures to help ease the
rising cost of living in the coming Budget, Second Finance
Minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah said.
* Banks are having a busy time, advising and transacting for
clients who need to hedge and make decisions in the midst of
uncertain economic conditions, bankers said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Under the Transport Ministry's delayed automated
enforcement system, cameras will be installed by year-end at 600
to 800 accidents-prone areas with signs alerting motorists to
the camera spots.
* Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) said it has encountered
trespassers lying on railway tracks in the mistaken belief it
could improve their health.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Commercial banks, which are currently shying away from
lending to green companies, may have to set aside an allocation
to finance green technology projects, Malaysian Green Technology
Corp chief executive officer Nazily Mohd Noor said.
* The enlarged Sunway Bhd , with total assets of 7
billion ringgit ($2.3 billion) and a market capitalisation of
over 3.5 billion ringgit, has been offered a sizeable piece of
land in India for a possible township development, Sunway group
chairman Jeffrey Cheah said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The total value of stocks on Bursa Malaysia has
plunged 73 billion ringgit since the start of August, as
investors endured a gutwrenching decline in the market.
* Microlink Solutions Bhd , a financial services
technology solutions provider, expects to achieve double-digit
growth in net profit and revenue this year, driven by new
contracts and acquisition or joint venture, its executive
director and chief executive officer Peter Yong Kar Seng said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Major property developers have been snapping up large
plots of land worth well over a billion ringgit, even as the
global economic scene turned more cloudy.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* AirAsia Bhd has settled its outstanding airport
charges with Malaysian Airports Holdings Bhd , a matter
that was raised by certain quarters when the low-cost carrier
entered into a share swap with national airline Malaysian
Airline System Bhd .
* Malaysia property products are currently hot on the radar
of international investors and property buyers, in view of the
domestic real estate market potential to see a steady growth in
prices, HomeGuru Sdn Bhd country manager Steven Tan said.
