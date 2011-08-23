Aug 23 Following are the main stories in
ALL NEWSPAPERS
* The country's largest bank, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank)
, posted a 26.5 percent increase in 4Q net profit,
buoyed by strong loans growth and a better performance across
all its business segments, making it a record year for the
banking group.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Low-cost carrier AirAsia Bhd will only start
equity accounting its share of profits from Thai AirAsia (TAA)
and Indonesia AirAsia (IAA) when the amount of unrecognised
losses from these associates have been reversed, the airline
said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Two key initiatives have been launched to enable Public
Service Department scholars to play a key role in driving the
nation's transformation.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* The country's largest banking group, Malayan Banking Bhd
(Maybank) , plans to refresh its brand in a move to
keep up with the times and reflect its progress, chief executive
officer Abdul Wahid Omar said.
* English football club Manchester United has hired a slew
of banks including Malaysia's CIMB Group for its planned listing
on the Singapore stock exchange, according to news portal
Finance Asia.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Construction outfit and property developer Gabungan AQRS
Bhd, enroute to a listing on the main market of Bursa Malaysia,
has postponed the launch of its prospectus for its initial
public offering (IPO), sources said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Oil palm planter IJM Plantations Bhd is
investing more than 1 billion malaysian ringgit
($336,757,029.803) to double its total planted area in Indonesia
to 40,000ha and expects to see substantial earnings contribution
from the venture from 2014 onwards, IJM Plantations chief
financial officer Puru Kumaran said.
* Petronas Dagangan Bhd , the best-performing stock
in Malaysia's benchmark index this year, plans to extend its
reach in South-East Asia after making its first overseas venture
into Indonesia, its chief executive officer Amir Hamzah Azizan
said.
($1 = 2.970 Malaysian Ringgits)
