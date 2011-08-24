Aug 24 Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* A total of 1,051,427 job vacancies have been listed by eight ministries and related agencies to be filled by Malaysians before the remaining vacancies are offered to illegal immigrants granted amnesty under the government's legalisation programme, Home Ministry senior deputy secretary-general Alwi Ibrahim said.

* Local airlines Malaysian Airlines (MAS) and AirAsia Bhd saw higher fuel cost eat into their second-quarter operating numbers, with MAS posting a net loss of 526.68 million Malaysian ringgit ($177,602,427.921) and budget carrier AirAsia recording a slight drop in its ner profit at 104.26 million Malaysian ringgit ($35,157,646.265).

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and its partners plan to invest 15 billion Malaysia ringgit in a project to find new gas supplies to meet rising demand in Peninsular Malaysia, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Malaysia continues to reinforce its reputation as a solar industry hub with US-based Solexel Inc pledging to invest 2.8 billion Malaysia ringgit to build a photovoltaic (PV) cell manufacturing plant in Senai Hi-Tech Park in Johor, said Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Mukhriz Mahathir.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* About 30 buildings in Chinatown need not make way for development of the Klang Valley Mas Rapid Transit (MRT) project, Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) president Chua Soi Lek said.

* AirAsia Bhd's second-quarter net profit fell sharply to 104.3 million Malaysian ringgit ($35,171,134.716) from 198.9 million Malaysian ringgit ($67,071,320.182) a year earlier, on volatile fuel prices, rising costs and global economic uncertainty, said AirAsia group chief executive officer Tony Fernandes.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* High fuel cost continues to weigh on airlines as low-cost carrier AirAsis Bhd saw its 2QFY11 net profit shrink 48 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) while national carrier Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) languished in the red.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Malaysian steel players can heave a collective sigh of relief as the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) on Tuesday said it had dropped its ongoing investigations into the imports of hot rolled coils into Malaysia.

* Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) is working with Syarikat Prasarana Negara Bhd in its mass rapid transit (MRT) tender procurement exercise to curb any corruption or corrupt practices, its deputy chief commissioner (prevention) Sutinah Sutan said. ($1 = 2.966 Malaysian Ringgits) (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com))