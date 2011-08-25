Aug 25

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Selangor police have pioneered a new application for smartphones to enable the public to have easy access to the police in high-risk situations.

* Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is optimistic that the upcoming Indonesian ruling on bank shareholding will not be detrimental to foreign investors, said Maybank president and chief executive officer Abdul Wahid Omar.

* Prime Minister Najib Razak on Wednesday launches the 1.4 billion Malaysian ringgit ($470,351,083.487) welfare programme, Kar1sma, for 500,000 people.

* Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) may start the proposed 15 billion Malaysian Ringgit ($5,039,475,894.507) North Malay Basin project this year if it wants to make its first gas delivery by early 2013 as planned, an industry source said.

* Media Prima Bhd , the country's biggest media group, saw a 21.2 percent rise in second quarter net profit on the back of improved advertising revenue and better cost management, group managing director Amrin Awaluddin said.

* RHB Capital Bhd posted a 16.4 percent jump in net profit to 394.62 million Malaysian ringgit ($132,578,531.833) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2011 from 339.03 million Malaysian ringgit ($113,902,234.168) a year earlier mainly on higher operating income and net interest income, which was partially offset by higher allowance for loan impairment and higher operating expenses.

* The government has ordered a freeze on all transactions of government-owned land near the Klang River in the city centre pending efforts to clean up the river, according to Kuala Lumpur mayor Ahmad Fuad Ismail.

* IJM Corp Bhd is hopeful of topping up its total orderbook to 9 billion Malaysian ringgit ($3,023,685,536.704) from 3.7 billion Malaysian ringgit ($1,243,070,720.645) at present, with expectation to secure two new Malaysian highway construction projects, said its chief executive officer Teh Kean Ming.

* Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) , Malaysia's biggest lender, will consider buying a retail bank in Thailand to expand its operations in South-East Asia, chief executive officer Abdul Wahid Omar said.

