Aug 26 Following are the main stories in
Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
ALL NEWSPAPERS
* Sime Darby Bhd has posted a record-breaking
performance with a 404 percent year-on-year jump in net profit
to 3.66 billion Malaysian ringgit ($1,224,694,662.874) for its
financial year ended June 30, 2011 (FY11), its president and
group chief executive Mohd Bakke Salleh said.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* More of the million-or-so Malaysians living abroad may get
to vote in the next general election, Election Commission
chairman Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said.
* As the search for a new Malaysia Airlines (MAS)
chief executive officer is under way, the current
officers-in-charge are swiftly re-considering many of the key
decisions put in place by its previous management, analysts
said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The supply and sale of Seven Colour Crystal Balls (SCCB)
and similar products have been banned from today (Friday),
Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Ismail
Sabri Yaakob said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Maxis Bhd , the country's largest mobile
operator, has lowered its capital expenditure (capex) for the
year as its "disciplined" cost-management programme has helped
it save cost without jeopardising expansion plans, said chief
executive officer Sandip Das.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Aluminium Company of Malaysia Bhd (Alcom)
expects demand for aluminium rolled products to remain strong in
Asia despite the drop in the price of the metal, its managing
director Sachin satpute said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* IOI Corp Bhd net profit increased 0.14 percent
to 547.8 million Malaysian ringgit ($183,302,660.197), or 8.54
cent per share, in the fourth-quarter ended June 30, 2011
(4QFY11), from the 547.1 million Malaysian ringgit
($183,068,428.978) recorded in the same period last year, the
company said.
* Syarikat Prasarana Negara Bhd will fix a standard price
for steel bar, noise barrier and segmental box girders (SBGs)
for contractors involved in the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT)
project, Prasarana head of MRT procurement management department
Abdul Malik Azman said.
($1 = 2.988 Malaysian Ringgits)