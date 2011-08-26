Aug 26 Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Sime Darby Bhd has posted a record-breaking performance with a 404 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to 3.66 billion Malaysian ringgit ($1,224,694,662.874) for its financial year ended June 30, 2011 (FY11), its president and group chief executive Mohd Bakke Salleh said.

* More of the million-or-so Malaysians living abroad may get to vote in the next general election, Election Commission chairman Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said.

* As the search for a new Malaysia Airlines (MAS) chief executive officer is under way, the current officers-in-charge are swiftly re-considering many of the key decisions put in place by its previous management, analysts said.

* The supply and sale of Seven Colour Crystal Balls (SCCB) and similar products have been banned from today (Friday), Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

* Maxis Bhd , the country's largest mobile operator, has lowered its capital expenditure (capex) for the year as its "disciplined" cost-management programme has helped it save cost without jeopardising expansion plans, said chief executive officer Sandip Das.

* Aluminium Company of Malaysia Bhd (Alcom) expects demand for aluminium rolled products to remain strong in Asia despite the drop in the price of the metal, its managing director Sachin satpute said.

* IOI Corp Bhd net profit increased 0.14 percent to 547.8 million Malaysian ringgit ($183,302,660.197), or 8.54 cent per share, in the fourth-quarter ended June 30, 2011 (4QFY11), from the 547.1 million Malaysian ringgit ($183,068,428.978) recorded in the same period last year, the company said.

* Syarikat Prasarana Negara Bhd will fix a standard price for steel bar, noise barrier and segmental box girders (SBGs) for contractors involved in the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project, Prasarana head of MRT procurement management department Abdul Malik Azman said. ($1 = 2.988 Malaysian Ringgits)