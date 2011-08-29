Aug 29 Following are the main stories in
Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The critical shortage of foreign maids and demand from
desperate employers have pushed employment fees so high that an
upfront sum in the five-figure region is now a must.
* Oil giant ExxonMobil said the deal to sell its 65
percent stake in Esso Malaysia to San Miguel
was a done deal as San Miguel has an attractive price offer and
planned to develop the refinery in the longer run.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* As Hurricane Irene battered the east coast of the United
States yesterday, Malaysians there were ether evacuated or holed
up in their homes or hotel rooms, bracing for the worst like the
rest around them.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* San Miguel plans to invest up to $1 billion over three to
give years to upgrade a Port Dickson refinery it is buying from
Exxon Mobil Corp.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The Land Public Transport Commission and the government's
Performance Management and Delivery Unit have denied that the
ongoing land acquisition process for the Mass Rapid Transit
project is a land grab to benefit favoured parties.