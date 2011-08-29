Aug 29 Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The critical shortage of foreign maids and demand from desperate employers have pushed employment fees so high that an upfront sum in the five-figure region is now a must.

* Oil giant ExxonMobil said the deal to sell its 65 percent stake in Esso Malaysia to San Miguel was a done deal as San Miguel has an attractive price offer and planned to develop the refinery in the longer run.

* As Hurricane Irene battered the east coast of the United States yesterday, Malaysians there were ether evacuated or holed up in their homes or hotel rooms, bracing for the worst like the rest around them.

* San Miguel plans to invest up to $1 billion over three to give years to upgrade a Port Dickson refinery it is buying from Exxon Mobil Corp.

* The Land Public Transport Commission and the government's Performance Management and Delivery Unit have denied that the ongoing land acquisition process for the Mass Rapid Transit project is a land grab to benefit favoured parties.