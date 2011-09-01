Sept 2 Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Malaysia will continue to work with Australia to find alternative ways of combating international human trafficking while respecting the Australian High Court's decision blocking its government from going ahead with the refugee swap deal, Malaysia's Home Minister said.

* Following the Employees Provident Fund's foray into overseas property markets, Lembaga Tabung Haji and Permodolan Nasional Bhd are looking to do the same and have sent feelers about this, industry players said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Malaysia's success in rehabilitating terrorists held under the Internal Security Act is now being "exported" to several countries.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The chief of Malaysian builder Glomac has quashed talks that the local housing market is overheating and will lead to an asset bubble.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The Australian High Court's rejection on Wednesday of Canberra's refugee swap deal with Kuala Lumpur has put the spotlight on Malaysia's lack of protection for asylum-seekers.