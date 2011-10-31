Oct 31

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* With the worst floods in decades having hit the region, the National Security Council (NSC) is pooling every resource available to combat any possible devastation in the country, NSC secretary Mohamed Thajudeen Abdul Wahab said.

* To beef up the financial muscles and market presence of mid-cap property company Dijaya Corp Bhd , its group chief executive Danny Tan aims to enlarge the company's market capitalisation to between two billion ringgit ($652.8 million) and three billion ringgit in the next five to six years from about 900 million ringgit now.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Even as two national bodies called on Sunday for an end to the debate on the medium of instruction for Science and Mathematics, the most vocal advocated for the "flexible approach" proceeded with its plan to submit a letter of appeal to the government today.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Hong Kong's Kosmopolito Hotels International Ltd aims to expand its hotel portfolio in Malaysia, either by building properties from scratch or taking over abandoned buildings, its president Winnie Chiu Wing Kwan said.

* While the full effects of the massive floods in Thailand on Malaysia-based companies cannot be quantified yet, there appears to be mixed signals from industrialists here, an industrialist said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The number of people applying for loans under the government's "My First Home Scheme" has been small so far, say sources, citing the strict lending criteria and the ongoing debate over raising the household income limit eligibility and the ceiling price of houses under the scheme which is causing confusion among home buyers.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Privileges and benefits offered to bumiputeras in terms of equity participation and quotas should be extended to include other races as well, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Mohamed Nazri Aziz.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* The Malaysian biogas industry is still largely untapped and a subsidiary of a British company believes it has come across a potential gold mine in the form of palm oil mills, Biodome Asia Sdn Bhd operations director Matthew Dickinson said.

* Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) , which posted its second consecutive quarterly loss, is facing challenges on three fronts - shortage of gas, high coal prices and possible foreign exchanges (forex) losses.

($1 = 3.064 Malaysian Ringgit)

(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com))