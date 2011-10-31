Oct 31
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* With the worst floods in decades having hit the region,
the National Security Council (NSC) is pooling every resource
available to combat any possible devastation in the country, NSC
secretary Mohamed Thajudeen Abdul Wahab said.
* To beef up the financial muscles and market presence of
mid-cap property company Dijaya Corp Bhd , its group
chief executive Danny Tan aims to enlarge the company's market
capitalisation to between two billion ringgit ($652.8 million)
and three billion ringgit in the next five to six years from
about 900 million ringgit now.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Even as two national bodies called on Sunday for an end to
the debate on the medium of instruction for Science and
Mathematics, the most vocal advocated for the "flexible
approach" proceeded with its plan to submit a letter of appeal
to the government today.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Hong Kong's Kosmopolito Hotels International Ltd aims to
expand its hotel portfolio in Malaysia, either by building
properties from scratch or taking over abandoned buildings, its
president Winnie Chiu Wing Kwan said.
* While the full effects of the massive floods in Thailand
on Malaysia-based companies cannot be quantified yet, there
appears to be mixed signals from industrialists here, an
industrialist said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The number of people applying for loans under the
government's "My First Home Scheme" has been small so far, say
sources, citing the strict lending criteria and the ongoing
debate over raising the household income limit eligibility and
the ceiling price of houses under the scheme which is causing
confusion among home buyers.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Privileges and benefits offered to bumiputeras in terms of
equity participation and quotas should be extended to include
other races as well, said Minister in the Prime Minister's
Department Mohamed Nazri Aziz.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* The Malaysian biogas industry is still largely untapped
and a subsidiary of a British company believes it has come
across a potential gold mine in the form of palm oil mills,
Biodome Asia Sdn Bhd operations director Matthew Dickinson said.
* Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) , which posted its
second consecutive quarterly loss, is facing challenges on three
fronts - shortage of gas, high coal prices and possible foreign
exchanges (forex) losses.
