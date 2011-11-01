Nov 1
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* A train carrying 200 passengers collided with a fuel
tanker at an "unmanned" railway crossing, causing a massive
explosion in Kepayan, Kota Kinabalu.
* For the first time, Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB)
and the independent power producers (IPPs) have joined forces to
send a letter to Prime Minister Najib Razak on the urgency of
the gas supply shortage issue.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The Court of Appeal ruled on Monday that a provision in
the universities and university Colleges Act is against the
Federal Constitution.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Sugar King Robert Kuok Hock Nien has made a bid to gain
absolute control of cash-rich Jerneh Asia Bhd , Jerneh
Asia said in a statement.
* Raymond Chan Boon Siew, the controlling stakeholder of
Sagajuta (Sabah) Sdn Bhd, plans to inject several assets into
Harvest Court Industries Bhd in a bid to turn around
the company.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* An oversupply of office space expected over the next 18
months will be taken up by multinational companies looking to
expand in Malaysia, said CB Richard Ellis Malaysia Sdn Bhd
executive chairman Christopher Boyd.
* RHB Bank plans to invest in growing its Singapore business
as the bank commemorated its 50th anniversary in the city-state
with a gala dinner on Monday.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Jerneh Asia Bhd's major shareholder, Kuok
Brothers Sdn Bhd, has launched a conditional takeover offer of
the former in a move that could provide a quicker way to wind up
matters at the cash-rich company that has been without a core
business since last year.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* French-based hotel operator Accor SA, which unveils its
new website today (Tuesday), is looking to grow its presence in
Malaysia in the next five years with plans for 10 new hotels,
vice-president for Accor Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore,
Gerard Guillouet said.
* Consumer confidence in Malaysia fell nine points to an
index of 101 in the third-quarter (3Q) of 2011, the biggest
quarterly decline since the 3Q of 2008 due to economic slowdown
fears, global market research agency Nielsens's Global Online
Consumer Confidence Survey revealed, Nielsen Malaysia managing
director Kow Kuan Hua said.
