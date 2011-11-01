Nov 1

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* A train carrying 200 passengers collided with a fuel tanker at an "unmanned" railway crossing, causing a massive explosion in Kepayan, Kota Kinabalu.

* For the first time, Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and the independent power producers (IPPs) have joined forces to send a letter to Prime Minister Najib Razak on the urgency of the gas supply shortage issue.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The Court of Appeal ruled on Monday that a provision in the universities and university Colleges Act is against the Federal Constitution.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Sugar King Robert Kuok Hock Nien has made a bid to gain absolute control of cash-rich Jerneh Asia Bhd , Jerneh Asia said in a statement.

* Raymond Chan Boon Siew, the controlling stakeholder of Sagajuta (Sabah) Sdn Bhd, plans to inject several assets into Harvest Court Industries Bhd in a bid to turn around the company.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* An oversupply of office space expected over the next 18 months will be taken up by multinational companies looking to expand in Malaysia, said CB Richard Ellis Malaysia Sdn Bhd executive chairman Christopher Boyd.

* RHB Bank plans to invest in growing its Singapore business as the bank commemorated its 50th anniversary in the city-state with a gala dinner on Monday.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Jerneh Asia Bhd's major shareholder, Kuok Brothers Sdn Bhd, has launched a conditional takeover offer of the former in a move that could provide a quicker way to wind up matters at the cash-rich company that has been without a core business since last year.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* French-based hotel operator Accor SA, which unveils its new website today (Tuesday), is looking to grow its presence in Malaysia in the next five years with plans for 10 new hotels, vice-president for Accor Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, Gerard Guillouet said.

* Consumer confidence in Malaysia fell nine points to an index of 101 in the third-quarter (3Q) of 2011, the biggest quarterly decline since the 3Q of 2008 due to economic slowdown fears, global market research agency Nielsens's Global Online Consumer Confidence Survey revealed, Nielsen Malaysia managing director Kow Kuan Hua said.

