Nov 2

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Various groups have urged the Higher Education Ministry not to file an appeal against the Court of Appeal's decision that Section 15(5)(a) of the Universities and University College Act 1971 (UUCA) is unconstitutional, Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) publicity bureau deputy chairman Loh Seng Kok said.

* The massive 11.3 billion ringgit ($3,621,794,871.795) high-speed broadband (HSBB) project may eventually cost Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) at least one billion ringgit ($320,512,820.513)KL> less in expenditure that its original costing because it has implemented a tough procurement policy, sources said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The Attorney-General's Chambers has put all laws deemed restrictive on Malaysians' fundamental rights under its microscope, Attorney-General Abdul Gani Patail said.

* Malaysia is on the right trajectory towards becoming a high-income nation by 2020, chief executive officer of Pemandu, the unit under the Prime Minister's Department, Idris Jala said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* SapuraCrest Petroleum Bhd has won a $1.4 billion (4.34 billion ringgit) contract from Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), Latin America's largest company by market value, SaouraCrest said in a statement.

* Two Chinese nationals have emerged as substantial shareholders in Envair Holdings Bhd , controlling some 13.5 percent of the company, Envair Holdings said in a statement.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The government has decided that the amnesty and legalisation processes under the '6P Programme' for illegal immigrant workers be carried out simultaneously, Home Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.

* Scomi Group Bhd is disposing of its units in the US and Mexico for 107.29 million ringgit ($34,387,820.513), as part of its strategy to exit "volatile markets" and refocus on Asia, the Scomi Group said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd sent repercussions throughout global markets on Tuesday causing the US dollar to spike sharply, driving up European sovereign bond yields, and forcing the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) to suspend trading of agricultural futures.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Malaysia is expected to register an annualised world trade growth of approximately seven percent over the next two years with its strongest growth to come in the next five years at an annualised rate of 5.1 percent, according to a trade forecast by HSBC Bank Malaysia Bhd.

* Asian central banks must put more focus on preserving monetary and financial stability in order to build a higher degree of resilience to with-stand external shocks, Bank Negara Malaysia governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz said.

(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com))

($1 = 3.120 Malaysian Ringgits)