Nov 2
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Various groups have urged the Higher Education Ministry
not to file an appeal against the Court of Appeal's decision
that Section 15(5)(a) of the Universities and University College
Act 1971 (UUCA) is unconstitutional, Malaysian Chinese
Association (MCA) publicity bureau deputy chairman Loh Seng Kok
said.
* The massive 11.3 billion ringgit ($3,621,794,871.795)
high-speed broadband (HSBB) project may eventually cost Telekom
Malaysia Bhd (TM) at least one billion ringgit
($320,512,820.513)KL> less in expenditure that its original
costing because it has implemented a tough procurement policy,
sources said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The Attorney-General's Chambers has put all laws deemed
restrictive on Malaysians' fundamental rights under its
microscope, Attorney-General Abdul Gani Patail said.
* Malaysia is on the right trajectory towards becoming a
high-income nation by 2020, chief executive officer of Pemandu,
the unit under the Prime Minister's Department, Idris Jala said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* SapuraCrest Petroleum Bhd has won a $1.4 billion
(4.34 billion ringgit) contract from Petroleo Brasileiro SA
(Petrobras), Latin America's largest company by market value,
SaouraCrest said in a statement.
* Two Chinese nationals have emerged as substantial
shareholders in Envair Holdings Bhd , controlling some
13.5 percent of the company, Envair Holdings said in a
statement.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The government has decided that the amnesty and
legalisation processes under the '6P Programme' for illegal
immigrant workers be carried out simultaneously, Home Minister
Hishammuddin Hussein said.
* Scomi Group Bhd is disposing of its units in the
US and Mexico for 107.29 million ringgit ($34,387,820.513), as
part of its strategy to exit "volatile markets" and refocus on
Asia, the Scomi Group said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd sent repercussions
throughout global markets on Tuesday causing the US dollar to
spike sharply, driving up European sovereign bond yields, and
forcing the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) to suspend trading
of agricultural futures.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Malaysia is expected to register an annualised world trade
growth of approximately seven percent over the next two years
with its strongest growth to come in the next five years at an
annualised rate of 5.1 percent, according to a trade forecast by
HSBC Bank Malaysia Bhd.
* Asian central banks must put more focus on preserving
monetary and financial stability in order to build a higher
degree of resilience to with-stand external shocks, Bank Negara
Malaysia governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz said.
($1 = 3.120 Malaysian Ringgits)