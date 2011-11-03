Nov 3 Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my) * Billions of ringgit are lost because limestone is allowed to be exported in its raw form, the industry experts said. * The country has enough funds to cushion the economy, should the contagion from the European debt crisis hit Malaysia, Second Finance Minister Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my) * The National Registration Department (NRD) will enter the picture in the ongoing scrutiny of conduct of elections next week. BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my) * Ravindran Menon's Subang Skypark Sdn Bhd is believed to have received on offer from the government to undertake a 1.5 billion ringgit ($478.9 million) project to build a railway line, sources said. * Foreign funds were net buyers of local stocks in October, helping the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI record its biggest monthly gain in more than two years.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/) * Malaysia managed a 7.6 score out of 10 in the Transparency International 2011 Bribe Payers Index released on Wednesday, below the global average of 7.8. * Mah Sing Group Bhd has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Thailand's largest retail developer, Central Pattana Pcl, to establish a joint venture to study the development and management of a shopping mall in Icon City in Petaling Jaya, said Mah Sing group managing director Leong Hoy Kum in a statement. THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com) * Megasteel Sdn Bhd is believed to be lobbying for a 15 percent levy on steel imports across the board from non-Asean countries, industry sources said. THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my) * Swiss-based specialty chemicals company Clariant International AG is setting its sights on Asia Pacific to tap into the expected growth in textile chemicals. ($1 = 3.132 Malaysian Ringgit)

