THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Billions of ringgit are lost because limestone is allowed to
be exported in its raw form, the industry experts said.
* The country has enough funds to cushion the economy, should
the contagion from the European debt crisis hit Malaysia, Second
Finance Minister Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The National Registration Department (NRD) will enter the
picture in the ongoing scrutiny of conduct of elections next
week.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Ravindran Menon's Subang Skypark Sdn Bhd is believed to have
received on offer from the government to undertake a 1.5 billion
ringgit ($478.9 million) project to build a railway line,
sources said.
* Foreign funds were net buyers of local stocks in October,
helping the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI record its
biggest monthly gain in more than two years.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Malaysia managed a 7.6 score out of 10 in the Transparency
International 2011 Bribe Payers Index released on Wednesday,
below the global average of 7.8.
* Mah Sing Group Bhd has entered into a memorandum of
understanding (MoU) with Thailand's largest retail developer,
Central Pattana Pcl, to establish a joint venture to study the
development and management of a shopping mall in Icon City in
Petaling Jaya, said Mah Sing group managing director Leong Hoy
Kum in a statement.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Megasteel Sdn Bhd is believed to be lobbying for a 15 percent
levy on steel imports across the board from non-Asean countries,
industry sources said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Swiss-based specialty chemicals company Clariant International
AG is setting its sights on Asia Pacific to tap into the
expected growth in textile chemicals.
($1 = 3.132 Malaysian Ringgit)
