Nov 4

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Police have banned Seksualiti Merdeka with immediate effect, sparking a heated debate among supporters and detractors of the movement that fights for freedom of sexual orientation and gender identity, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said.

* The dispute between MRT Corp and city property owners affected by the My Rapid Transit (MRT) project is close to being resolved, with lawyers representing the parties due to meet next week to work out the conditions for mutual agreement, MRT Corp chief executive officer Azhar Abdul Hamid said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The Education Ministry will address today (Friday) all issues on the teaching of Science and Mathematics in English policy, which will put to rest all uncertainties, said its Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Cash-rich Chinese are splurging their money on Malaysian assets and equities in recent weeks, said Jupiter Securities head of research, Pong Teng Siew.

* Iskandar Investment Bhd (IIB) and Qingdao Zhuoyuan Investment Holdings will embark on a 2.5 billion ringgit ($795,544,948.290) mixed development project in Medini Iskandar Malaysia, IIB president and chief executive officer Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The government spent more than 249 million ringgit ($79.2 million) to cover losses incurred by Rural Air Services (RAS) in Sabah and Sarawak, Deputy Transport Minister Jelaing Mersat said.

* Labour shortage has forced Lingui Developments Bhd to slow down its reforestation efforts in Sarawak, no thanks to the eroding supply of workers from Indonesia, its managing director Yaw Chee Ming said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The emergence of new, politically connected shareholders and directors appears to be giving fresh impetus to selected small counters on Bursa Malaysia amid the current weak market sentiment.

* The Malaysian Iron and Steel Industry Federation (MISIF) is opposing Megasteel Sdn Bhd's proposed reduction in import duty from the esixting 25 percent to 15 percent or 300 ringgit ($95.465) per tonne, whichever is higher, on all flat steel products combined with the abolishment of duty exemption, the steel association said in a statement.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* The Malaysian banking system, which posted a new high of 13.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) for loan growth in September, is expected to moderate for the whole year due to external uncertainties and slowing trend for loan applications which points to a depleting loan pipeline, CIMB Research said in a report.

* The government will spend 983 million ringgit ($312.8 million) to build the Pantai 2 sewerage treatment plant, a first of its kind underground facility that will treat domestic sewage from most parts of Kuala Lumpur City Centre which is expected to result in a 20 percent-30 percent operation and maintenance cost saving, said Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister, Peter Chin Fah Kui.

($1 = 3.142 Malaysian Ringgit)

(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com))