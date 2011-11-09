Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Police and the Land Public Transport Commission have joined forces to come down hard on errant bus drivers following two serious mishaps in less than 24 hours.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The Public Service Department said on Tuesday the civil service will need more manpower to cope with the growing number of public universities, schools and hospitals being built.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The high-speed rail system linking Kuala Lumpur and Singapore could take shape by next year, with three groups leading the early race to win the multi-billion ringgit job, people familiar with the plan said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The newly registered Angkatan Amanah Merdeka is to serve as a platform for leaders who are gagged by their political parties, its president Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Sunrise Bhd, a wholly owned unit of UEM Land Holdings Bhd , has unveiled plans for its new landmark project, Angkasa Raya, which has an estimated gross development value of 1.3 billion ringgit ($416 million) and is poised to be the group's new flagship development.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Australian manganese producer OM Holdings Ltd's board has given the nod to proceed with the development of its $501 million ferro alloy smelting project in Sarawak, following the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

