THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* There are 20 flood mitigation projects ongoing nationwide but none have been fully completed, said Drainage and Irrigation Department's division of river basin and coastal management director Lim Chow Hock.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The theft and sale of Malaysian passports could end soon when Kuala Lumpur signs in to a global system for e-passport validation, which enables other countries to read details, such as fingerprints, in the chip embedded in the passport, government sources said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Hotel Equatorial Kuala Lumpur may be torn down under an extreme makeover, reflecting rising competition among hotels as Malaysia's tourism industry grows.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The Selangor government will implement a minimum wage of 1,500 ringgit ($481)a month for all employees of its wholly owned subsidiaries from January, the state's chief minister Abdul Khalid Ibrahim said. It will be the first state to do so.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Benalec Holdings Bhd has suspended the trading of its shares, ahead of a likely announcement of a major land reclamation project in Johor.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Ten trade associations from various industries have collectively submitted a memorandum to the government, raising concern over exorbitant port charges that they claim are affecting profits and incurring unnecessary higher costs to their operations, the Federation of Malaysian Freight Forwarders said.

