THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* There are 20 flood mitigation projects ongoing nationwide
but none have been fully completed, said Drainage and Irrigation
Department's division of river basin and coastal management
director Lim Chow Hock.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The theft and sale of Malaysian passports could end soon
when Kuala Lumpur signs in to a global system for e-passport
validation, which enables other countries to read details, such
as fingerprints, in the chip embedded in the passport,
government sources said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Hotel Equatorial Kuala Lumpur may be torn down under an
extreme makeover, reflecting rising competition among hotels as
Malaysia's tourism industry grows.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The Selangor government will implement a minimum wage of
1,500 ringgit ($481)a month for all employees of its wholly
owned subsidiaries from January, the state's chief minister
Abdul Khalid Ibrahim said. It will be the first state to do so.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Benalec Holdings Bhd has suspended the trading
of its shares, ahead of a likely announcement of a major land
reclamation project in Johor.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Ten trade associations from various industries have
collectively submitted a memorandum to the government, raising
concern over exorbitant port charges that they claim are
affecting profits and incurring unnecessary higher costs to
their operations, the Federation of Malaysian Freight Forwarders
said.
($1 = 3.116 Malaysian Ringgit)
