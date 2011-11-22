Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Mohd Nazifuddin Najib surprised the market by resigning as director of Harvest Court Industries Bhd after less than a month on the board, but he and his business associate Raymond Chan are not ready to exit the company yet amid the controversial meteoric rise in the price of the designated stock.

* Malaysia Airlines (MAS) posted a worse-than-expected net loss of 477.59 million ringgit ($149.97 million) for the third quarter ended September 30, on higher fuel cost, derivative loss and unrealised foreign exchange loss, MAS said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* A total of 1,441 government doctors have quit the service between 2008 and August this year, citing a number of reasons, Deputy Health Minister Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Despite talk of a recession, the local property scene is still buoyant with many people wanting to buy homes, especially in the city centre and in Johor, HomeGuru.com.my country manager Steven Tan said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Provisions for detention without trial will be retained in laws which will replace the Internal Security Act (ISA) in March, Home Minister HIshammuddin Hussein said.

* Property developer Mah Sing Group Bhd's net profit in the third quarter ended September 30, 2011 swelled 45 percent to 43.22 million ringgit ($13.57 million) from a year ago, its group managing director Leong Hoy Kum said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The new National Biomass Strategy is expected to generate 30 billion ringgit in new income by 2020 and create 70,000 new jobs, of which 40,000 will be high-skilled, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* The World Bank, in its latest Malaysia Economic Monitor report, forecasts a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 4.3 percent in 2011 and 4.9 percent in 2012 for Malaysia, lower than the minimum 5 percent anticipated by the government.

* The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) put up 500 million ringgit ($157.01 million) in tenders earlier this week for the construction and commissioning of 336 communication towers nationwide for both cellular and 3G broadband services, MCMC said in a statement.

($1 = 3.1845 Malaysian ringgit) (Kuala Lumur Newsroom +603 2333-8046, Fax 603 2161-3340; Bureau e-mail: areuters@gmail.com)