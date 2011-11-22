Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Mohd Nazifuddin Najib surprised the market by resigning as
director of Harvest Court Industries Bhd after less
than a month on the board, but he and his business associate
Raymond Chan are not ready to exit the company yet amid the
controversial meteoric rise in the price of the designated
stock.
* Malaysia Airlines (MAS) posted a
worse-than-expected net loss of 477.59 million ringgit ($149.97
million) for the third quarter ended September 30, on higher
fuel cost, derivative loss and unrealised foreign exchange loss,
MAS said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* A total of 1,441 government doctors have quit the service
between 2008 and August this year, citing a number of reasons,
Deputy Health Minister Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Despite talk of a recession, the local property scene is
still buoyant with many people wanting to buy homes, especially
in the city centre and in Johor, HomeGuru.com.my country manager
Steven Tan said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Provisions for detention without trial will be retained in
laws which will replace the Internal Security Act (ISA) in
March, Home Minister HIshammuddin Hussein said.
* Property developer Mah Sing Group Bhd's net
profit in the third quarter ended September 30, 2011 swelled 45
percent to 43.22 million ringgit ($13.57 million) from a year
ago, its group managing director Leong Hoy Kum said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The new National Biomass Strategy is expected to generate
30 billion ringgit in new income by 2020 and create 70,000 new
jobs, of which 40,000 will be high-skilled, Prime Minister Najib
Razak said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* The World Bank, in its latest Malaysia Economic Monitor
report, forecasts a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of
4.3 percent in 2011 and 4.9 percent in 2012 for Malaysia, lower
than the minimum 5 percent anticipated by the government.
* The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission
(MCMC) put up 500 million ringgit ($157.01 million) in tenders
earlier this week for the construction and commissioning of 336
communication towers nationwide for both cellular and 3G
broadband services, MCMC said in a statement.
($1 = 3.1845 Malaysian ringgit)
