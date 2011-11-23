Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The 13 suspected Darul Islam terrorists detained in Tawau,
Sabah last week were part of a group that is believed to have
plotted to assassinate a local assemblyman, counter-terrorism
sources said.
* Harvest Court Industries Bhd continues to hog
the limelight, with its share price tumbling 30 percent on
Tuesday and its director, Raymond Chan, raising concern over
Bursa Malaysia's move to designate the company's shares.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The Peaceful Assembly Bill 2011 tabled on Tuesday, if
passed, will not require organisers to get a permit beyond
notifying the officer in charge of the police district within 30
days before the gathering date.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* TSH Resources Bhd aims to become a regional
plantation player in the next few years by expanding its planted
hectarage specifically in Indonesia, TSH chairman Kelvin Tan Aik
Pen said.
* Fly Firefly Sdn Bhd managing director Eddy Leong has quit
from the community carrier owned by Malaysia Airlines (MAS)
, sources said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* AirAsia Bhd, the region's biggest low-cost
carrier, saw its net profit for the third quarter ended
September 30, 2011 fall 53 percent to 152.3 million ringgit
($47.93 million)from 327.3 million ringgit ($103.01 million) a
year ago, the carrier said.
* Malaysia Airline (MAS), which announced a
third-quarter net loss of 477.6 million ringgit ($150.31
million) on Monday, is unlikely to see a recovery in the short
term amid a challenging environment due to volatile jet fuel
costs, analysts say.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Despite a major crisis in the eurozone, John Bruton, a
former "Taoiseach" (prime minister) of Ireland, believes the
euro is here to stay. But he conceded that when the euro was
implemented in 1990 there were some oversights.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Bandar Raya Developments Bhd said its majority
shareholder Ambang Sehati Sdn Bhd is exploring the possibility
of increasing its stake in the company via various means.
($1 = 3.1775 Malaysian ringgit)
