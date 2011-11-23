Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The 13 suspected Darul Islam terrorists detained in Tawau, Sabah last week were part of a group that is believed to have plotted to assassinate a local assemblyman, counter-terrorism sources said.

* Harvest Court Industries Bhd continues to hog the limelight, with its share price tumbling 30 percent on Tuesday and its director, Raymond Chan, raising concern over Bursa Malaysia's move to designate the company's shares.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The Peaceful Assembly Bill 2011 tabled on Tuesday, if passed, will not require organisers to get a permit beyond notifying the officer in charge of the police district within 30 days before the gathering date.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* TSH Resources Bhd aims to become a regional plantation player in the next few years by expanding its planted hectarage specifically in Indonesia, TSH chairman Kelvin Tan Aik Pen said.

* Fly Firefly Sdn Bhd managing director Eddy Leong has quit from the community carrier owned by Malaysia Airlines (MAS) , sources said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* AirAsia Bhd, the region's biggest low-cost carrier, saw its net profit for the third quarter ended September 30, 2011 fall 53 percent to 152.3 million ringgit ($47.93 million)from 327.3 million ringgit ($103.01 million) a year ago, the carrier said.

* Malaysia Airline (MAS), which announced a third-quarter net loss of 477.6 million ringgit ($150.31 million) on Monday, is unlikely to see a recovery in the short term amid a challenging environment due to volatile jet fuel costs, analysts say.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Despite a major crisis in the eurozone, John Bruton, a former "Taoiseach" (prime minister) of Ireland, believes the euro is here to stay. But he conceded that when the euro was implemented in 1990 there were some oversights.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Bandar Raya Developments Bhd said its majority shareholder Ambang Sehati Sdn Bhd is exploring the possibility of increasing its stake in the company via various means.

