THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Nearly 5,000 directors of housing development companies
and over 1,000 developers have been blacklisted for various
offences, including for delaying and abandoning their projects
since 2007.
* Businessman Siew Ka Wei and partner Mohamad Al-Amin Abdul
Majid are in talks with Malayan United Industries Bhd (MUI)
to interest the group in investing in the Redberry
Media Group, sources said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, on a visit to
Kelantan, has asked radio and television stations to broadcast
more frequent updates on the flood situation.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* SapuraCrest Petroleum Bhd executive
vice-chairman and president Shahril Shamsuddin will be group
president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the new merged
entity between the company and Kencana Petroleum Bhd.
THE SUN (www.sun2surf.com)
* The government has to buck up in the way public funds are
managed as the people are "fed up" with recurring problems and
hearing the same excuses, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)
said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Hiap Teck Venture Bhd's 55 percent-owned Eastern
Steel Sdn Bhd, controlled by businessman David Law Tien Seng,
will begin work on the first phase of its integrated steel
complex in Kemaman next month, an executive director of Hiap
Teck Ventures, Low Choong Sing said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Local importers and exporters of goods could face
operation disruptions and higher cost come December 1 as a
result of the collective decision made by The Federation of
Malaysia Freight Forwarders (FMFF) and a number of freight
forwarders association to stop guaranteeing the safe return of
containers, FMFF president Alvin Chua Seng Wah said.
