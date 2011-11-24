Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Nearly 5,000 directors of housing development companies and over 1,000 developers have been blacklisted for various offences, including for delaying and abandoning their projects since 2007.

* Businessman Siew Ka Wei and partner Mohamad Al-Amin Abdul Majid are in talks with Malayan United Industries Bhd (MUI) to interest the group in investing in the Redberry Media Group, sources said.

* Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, on a visit to Kelantan, has asked radio and television stations to broadcast more frequent updates on the flood situation.

* SapuraCrest Petroleum Bhd executive vice-chairman and president Shahril Shamsuddin will be group president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the new merged entity between the company and Kencana Petroleum Bhd.

* The government has to buck up in the way public funds are managed as the people are "fed up" with recurring problems and hearing the same excuses, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said.

* Hiap Teck Venture Bhd's 55 percent-owned Eastern Steel Sdn Bhd, controlled by businessman David Law Tien Seng, will begin work on the first phase of its integrated steel complex in Kemaman next month, an executive director of Hiap Teck Ventures, Low Choong Sing said.

* Local importers and exporters of goods could face operation disruptions and higher cost come December 1 as a result of the collective decision made by The Federation of Malaysia Freight Forwarders (FMFF) and a number of freight forwarders association to stop guaranteeing the safe return of containers, FMFF president Alvin Chua Seng Wah said.

