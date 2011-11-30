Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Bow out graciously and with integrity - that is the message Prime Minister Najib Razak has for Umno elected representatives who have seen their popularity decline in a nation looking for change.

* The new low-cost air terminal, or Kuala Lumpur International Airports2 (KLIA2), that is taking shape next to KLIA will be nearly double its original size and will cost nearly twice its initial costing of 2 billion ringgit ($628.83 million) to between 3.6 billion ringgit ($1.13 billion) and 3.9 billion, Malaysian Airports Holdings Bhd managing director Bashir Ahmad said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday passed the Peaceful Assembly Bill 2011 which guarantees the right of Malaysians to gather peacefully.

* Umno deputy president Muhyiddin Yassin on Tuesday delivered a wake-up call to the Malays, reminding them that the coming general election was a do or die battle for the race.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Malaysia Airlines and Qantas Airways Ltd are holding talks on closer partnership in the run-up to the national carrier joining the One World Alliance, sources said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The Peaceful Assembly Bill saw passage through the Dewan Rakyat (in Parliament) on Tuesday despite calls by opposition parties and non-governmental organisations that it be withdrawn.

* Proton Holdings Bhd expects to increase its utilisation of production capacity to 90 percent once it starts to assemble a Mitsubishi model at its plant in Tanjung Malim, said group managing director Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Sumatec Resources Bhd has entered into a framework agreement with Markmore Energy (Labuan) Ltd (MELL) and CaspiOilGas LLP (COG) for the award on a production sharing contract (PSC) for the Shelly oil field in Kazakhstan, Sumatec managing director James Chan said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Proton Holdings Bhd saw its net profit for the second-quarter ended Sept 30, 2011, plunge 76 percent to 15.56 million ringgit ($4.89 million), compared to 65.92 million ringgit ($20.73 million) in the previous corresponding period, following heavy spending on its transformation programme for sportscar maker Lotus Group International Ltd, Proton managing difrector Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir said.

* The 13th General Election is likely to be called as early as next month or in early 2012 to minimise the damage of a deteriorating macroeconomic outlook in 2012, a foreign research house said.

($1 = 3.1805 Malaysian ringgit) (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340,; areuters@gmail.com)