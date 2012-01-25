Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The completion of Khazanah Nasional Bhd-controlled
Integrated Healthcare Holdings Sdn Bhd (IHH) purchase of a stake
in Turkey's Acibadem Group has made IHH one of the world's
largest healthcare groups, in terms of number of beds and
profitability, Khazanah managing director Azman Mokhtar said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Prime Minister Najib Razak, given a rousing welcome in
Penang on Tuesday, said the government has devised a plan to
deliver years of prosperity to the people.
* The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said asset
declarations can help those wrongly accused of corruption.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Three parties are interested to take over DBE Gurney
Resources Bhd, a poultry breeder, in a bid to return
the company to profitability, a source said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The government will soon table an amendment to the Medical
Act 1971 to corporatise the Malaysian Medical Council - a move
aimed at addressing concerns of declining medical standards in
the country, Health Deputy Director-General (Medical) Noor
Hisham Abdullah said.
* House-buyers may face some possible difficulties when
purchasing properties this year, despite expectations of a
stable property market and steady demand for housing, Real
Estate & Housing Developers Association Malaysia (Rehda) vice-
president Soam Heng Choon said.
($1 = 3.1075 Malaysian ringgits)