Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The completion of Khazanah Nasional Bhd-controlled Integrated Healthcare Holdings Sdn Bhd (IHH) purchase of a stake in Turkey's Acibadem Group has made IHH one of the world's largest healthcare groups, in terms of number of beds and profitability, Khazanah managing director Azman Mokhtar said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Prime Minister Najib Razak, given a rousing welcome in Penang on Tuesday, said the government has devised a plan to deliver years of prosperity to the people.

* The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said asset declarations can help those wrongly accused of corruption.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Three parties are interested to take over DBE Gurney Resources Bhd, a poultry breeder, in a bid to return the company to profitability, a source said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The government will soon table an amendment to the Medical Act 1971 to corporatise the Malaysian Medical Council - a move aimed at addressing concerns of declining medical standards in the country, Health Deputy Director-General (Medical) Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

* House-buyers may face some possible difficulties when purchasing properties this year, despite expectations of a stable property market and steady demand for housing, Real Estate & Housing Developers Association Malaysia (Rehda) vice- president Soam Heng Choon said.

($1 = 3.1075 Malaysian ringgits)