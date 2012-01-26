Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Khazanah Nasional Bhd plans to have a primary and
secondary listing of its healthcare arm, most likely in Malaysia
and Singapore respectively, some time in the third or fourth
quarter this year, sources said.
* DRB-Hicom Bhd plans to develop the main
infrastructure and showhouses at its 8 billion ringgit ($2.60
billion) Glenmarie Heights project in Johor by mid-2012,
DRB-Hicom group managing director Mohd Khamil Jamil said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* There were weaknesses in the implementation of the
National Feedlot Centre project, the auditor-general Ambrin
Buang said.
* Malaysia can play a vital role in expediting the creation
of a new economic growth area - the China-Asean-India-Middle
East corridor - which would create huge business and investment
opportunities, said Prime Minister Najib Razak on Wednesday.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Khazanah Nasional Bhd, the government's investment arm, is
looking at raising more than $3 billion (9.24 billion ringgit)
from the planned listing of its healthcare subsidiary,
Integrated Healthcare Holdings Sdn Bhd.
* Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd is expected to call for
tenders of 18 elevated civil, station and depot work packages
worth around 15 billion ringgit ($4.88 billion) for the Klang
Valley Mass Rapid Transit (KVMRT) Sungai Buloh-Kajang line in
the first half of this year, sources said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Motorists have started paying higher car insurance premium
effective January 16, the first rate hike in 30 years, industry
players said.
* Genting Bhd's indirectly-owned subsidiary,
Swallow Creek Ltd, has signed a share sale and purchase
agreement with Australia-based Awe Ltd to dispose of its 100
percent equity interests in Genting Oil Natuna Pte Ltd and
Sanyen Oil and Gas Pte Ltd, Genting Bhd said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Can-One Bhd finally got hold of 32.9 percent
equity interest, or 146.1 million shares, in Kian Joo Can
Factory Bhd from the See family via an off-market
trade on Wednesday.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Foreign direct investment into Malaysia is not likely to
be affected should the US decide to introduce policies to
encourage American manufacturers to remain in the country, as
announced by US President Barrack Obama in his State of the
Union address on Tuesday.
* HwangDBS Investment Bank Bhd has cleared the sanction and
fine imposed in April by the Securities Commission on
money-laundering and anti-terrorism financing, the company said.
($1 = 3.0767 Malaysian ringgits)