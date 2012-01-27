Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Malaysia Airlines (MAS) and Australian carrier Qantas are mulling over a joint venture to set up a premium airline based in Kuala Lumpur, a move that could give a competitive boost to both airlines, industry sources said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Kumpulan Europlus Bhd has officially obtained the contract to build a 7.07 billion ringgit ($2.32 billion) highway linking Banting (Selangor) and Taiping (Perak), Europlus Bhd said.

* MRT Corporation has awarded two significant construction packages worth 1.74 billion ringgit ($572.09 million) for the Sungai Buloh-Kajang My Rapid Transit line to IJM Corp Bhd and Ahmad Zaki Resources Bhd

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The Higher Education Ministry on Thursday granted autonomy status to four more universities - Universiti Malaya, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Universiti Sains Malaysia and Universiti Putra Malaysia - in a bid to promote excellence, said Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

* To call a general election later rather than sooner makes sense, HwangDBS Vikers Research says, as the listing of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd in April is expected to benefit tens of thousands of settlers who traditionally dominate the vote bank in rural areas, while some major legislation changes such as the repeal of the Internal Security Act and electoral reforms are still works-in-progress.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Car buyers may soon find it more difficult to secure loans as banks move to clamp down on auto financing, Malaysian Automotive Association president Aishah Ahmad said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Lafarge Malayan Cement Bhd saw an off-market trade of a 43 percent block of its shares worth 2.49 billion ringgit ($818.67 million) in what is believed to be an internal restructuring that would not affect its ultimate shareholding structure, an analyst said.

($1 = 3.0415 Malaysian ringgits)