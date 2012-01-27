Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Malaysia Airlines (MAS) and Australian carrier
Qantas are mulling over a joint venture to set up a premium
airline based in Kuala Lumpur, a move that could give a
competitive boost to both airlines, industry sources said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Kumpulan Europlus Bhd has officially obtained
the contract to build a 7.07 billion ringgit ($2.32 billion)
highway linking Banting (Selangor) and Taiping (Perak), Europlus
Bhd said.
* MRT Corporation has awarded two significant construction
packages worth 1.74 billion ringgit ($572.09 million) for the
Sungai Buloh-Kajang My Rapid Transit line to IJM Corp Bhd
and Ahmad Zaki Resources Bhd
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The Higher Education Ministry on Thursday granted autonomy
status to four more universities - Universiti Malaya, Universiti
Kebangsaan Malaysia, Universiti Sains Malaysia and Universiti
Putra Malaysia - in a bid to promote excellence, said Minister
Mohamed Khaled Nordin.
* To call a general election later rather than sooner makes
sense, HwangDBS Vikers Research says, as the listing of Felda
Global Ventures Holdings Bhd in April is expected to benefit
tens of thousands of settlers who traditionally dominate the
vote bank in rural areas, while some major legislation changes
such as the repeal of the Internal Security Act and electoral
reforms are still works-in-progress.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Car buyers may soon find it more difficult to secure loans
as banks move to clamp down on auto financing, Malaysian
Automotive Association president Aishah Ahmad said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Lafarge Malayan Cement Bhd saw an off-market
trade of a 43 percent block of its shares worth 2.49 billion
ringgit ($818.67 million) in what is believed to be an internal
restructuring that would not affect its ultimate shareholding
structure, an analyst said.
($1 = 3.0415 Malaysian ringgits)