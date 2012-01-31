Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Malaysian car-theft syndicates have extended their tentacles to Europe and Africa while continuing to feed the insatiable demand in South-East Asia - and they are doing it in double-quick time, Federal CID director Mohd Bakri Zinin said.

* Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) chief executive officer Che Khalib Mohd Noh will be calling it quits when his contract expires in June this year after heading the national utility for the past seven years.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The independent-minded Menteri Besar (chief minister) of Kedah, Azizan Abdul Razak, will have to justify his controversial executive decision before the same panel which sacked Hasan Ali of Selangor on Jan 8, a top party leader said on Monday.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Public Bank Bhd recorded an all-time high net profit of 3.48 billion ringgit ($1.14 billion) last year, which is 14.3 percent more than the 3.05 billion ringgit ($997.55 million) recorded in 2010, thanks to higher income from its Islamic banking business, the chairman Teh Hong Piow said.

* DRB-Hicom Bhd, the country's biggest automotive company by sales, is understood to have hosted two Volkswagen AG group directors last Thursday, a source said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Genetically-modified mosquitoes will only be released in populated areas after the Health Ministry can satisfy all safety concerns, Health Minister Liow Tiong Lai said.

* MASkargo Sdn Bhd, which received its third Airbus A330-200F on Monday, is targeting 2.4 billion ringgit ($784.96 million) in revenue for the financial year ending December 31, 2012, driven by increased trade in intra-Asian markets, its acting chief executive officer Mohd Yunus Idris said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The potentially huge contracts spin-off from the 7.07 billion ringgit ($2.31 billion) West Coast Expressway project has spearheaded IJM Corp Bhd into the spotlight, a market observer said.

* The Securities Commission's (SC) task force and its senior management recommended that Sime Darby Bhd trigger the mandatory offer obligation for the remaining shares in Eastern & Oriental Bhd.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Wah Seong Corp Bhd is confident of securing at least 1.5 billion ringgit ($490.60 million) of its current tenderbook of 4.9 billion ringgit ($1.60 billion), mostly in international oil and gas service projects as the market gains momentum on the back of rising demand, the pipe-coating and industrial engineering service provider's deputy managing director Giancarlo Maccagno said.

* One in four finance professionals in Malaysia feel that the overall trend in the global economy is getting worse, according to a global survey led by an accounting outfit.

($1 = 3.0575 Malaysian ringgits)