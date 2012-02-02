Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* A proposal to have guidelines for Internet advertising has been deemed a redundant exercise by website owners who say they are already doing their own vetting to ensure that nothing misleading is put out, said chairman of special committee set up by the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry, Zuraidi Ishak.

* Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) are investing 2 billion ringgit ($657.46 million) in a 300 MW gas plant and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Sabah, TNB chief executive officer Che Khalib Mohd Noh said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Eight foreigners drowned in Malaysian waters on Wednesday while attempting to sneak into Australia to seek greener pastures, District police chief Che Mahazan Che Aik said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The 7.07 billion ringgit ($2.32 billion) West Coast Expressway project awarded by the government to Kumpulan Europlus Bhd (KEuro) is no "sweetheart deal" a source said.

* A control Berjaya Group, Vincent Tan Chee Yioun's personal wealth could increase by as much as $500 million (1.52 billion ringgit) this year, thanks to the initial public offer of Facebook Inc, the world's largest social networking service company.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The Sungai Besi Airport will not be closed so soon after all, as its two main users, the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and the Police Air Wing, have won a reprieve, sources said.

* Carotech Bhd announced a regularisation plan involving a proposed 20-into-I capital reduction and a fund raising exercise comprising a rights issue and a private placement to remove it from the list of Guidance Note 3 (GN3) status' companies, Carotech Bhd said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The High Court has disallowed an application by Tajudin Ramli, the former major shareholder of Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS), to adjourn all cases involving him and various parties to facilitate an "out of court" settlement.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Social Security Organisation (Socso), with some 80 percent of its total funds already invested in government-related bonds, expects to receive 2.1 billion ringgit ($690.34 million) this year but has no plans to invest in debt securities in the near future as the organisation is not under pressure to make returns, chief executive officer/director general K Selvarajah said.

($1 = 3.0420 Malaysian ringgits)