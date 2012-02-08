UK's May to speak to Peugeot CEO later on Wednesday - spokesman
LONDON, Feb 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to the head of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares later on Wednesday, May's spokesman said.
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The price of plain water at eateries in the premium areas of the Klang Valley reflects a cost of living that is higher than it should be.
* Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd expects the company's vehicle sales to grow more than 2.5 percent year-on-year in 2012 with the introduction of new models.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The number of Form Four Science stream students has reached a low 29 percent, prompting the Education Ministry to consider introducing Science-only boarding schools.
*Parti Islam SeMalaysia has asked Dr Hasan Ali to vacate his Gombak Setia state seat, a month after it expelled the former Selangor commissioner.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Green Ocean Corp Bhd is poised to post a record profit of between RM15 million and RM20 million in the financial year ending March 31, 2013.
* Felda Global Venture Holdings Sdn Bhd has made another milestone in spreading its oilseed crushing and refining business in North America by forming a strategic partnership with Bunge Ltd, a leading global agribusiness and food company.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Prime Minister Najib Razak urged the Indian community to trust the Barisan Nasioanl government to fulfill its promises and improve their lives.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Prevention is better than cure, and the Malaysian government will need to rebalance the economy and suffer a few "lean years" or risk a debt crisis in the future, analysts said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Emery Oleochemicals, a joint venture involving Malaysian and Thai Corporations, believes that the global economic volatility would affect the demand for natural-based solutions but it would recover in the long run.
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday that subsidized bus and truck tires imported from China had not damaged the U.S. industry.
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.