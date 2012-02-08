Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The price of plain water at eateries in the premium areas of the Klang Valley reflects a cost of living that is higher than it should be.

* Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd expects the company's vehicle sales to grow more than 2.5 percent year-on-year in 2012 with the introduction of new models.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The number of Form Four Science stream students has reached a low 29 percent, prompting the Education Ministry to consider introducing Science-only boarding schools.

*Parti Islam SeMalaysia has asked Dr Hasan Ali to vacate his Gombak Setia state seat, a month after it expelled the former Selangor commissioner.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Green Ocean Corp Bhd is poised to post a record profit of between RM15 million and RM20 million in the financial year ending March 31, 2013.

* Felda Global Venture Holdings Sdn Bhd has made another milestone in spreading its oilseed crushing and refining business in North America by forming a strategic partnership with Bunge Ltd, a leading global agribusiness and food company.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Prime Minister Najib Razak urged the Indian community to trust the Barisan Nasioanl government to fulfill its promises and improve their lives.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Prevention is better than cure, and the Malaysian government will need to rebalance the economy and suffer a few "lean years" or risk a debt crisis in the future, analysts said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Emery Oleochemicals, a joint venture involving Malaysian and Thai Corporations, believes that the global economic volatility would affect the demand for natural-based solutions but it would recover in the long run.