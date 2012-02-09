Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Investigations into the National Feedlot Corporation
controversy have come to a head as Shahrizat Abdul Jalil
submitted herself for questioning by the Malaysian
Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) amid fresh allegations of
financial impropriety.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has clarified that the
recent announcement by the Federal Territories and Urban
Wellbeing Ministry relating to the proposed sale of public
housing does not involve the EPF providing loans to buyers.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Gamuda Bhd - MMC Corp Bhd has
submitted the lowest bid for the underground tunneling works,
worth around 8 billion ringgit ($2.66 billion), for the Klang
Valley MyRapid Transit Sungai Buloh-Kajang line.
* CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is looking at buying
some of Royal Bank of Scotland's investment banking-related
assets in Asia, sources say.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The 37-year-old man arrested at Batam in Indonesia on
Friday for immigration offences has been confirmed as fugitive
Azmin Helmi by the Malaysian police.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Air Asia X Sdn Bhd is planning to go public as
early as the second half of the year, despite axing four of its
more popular routes, said its CEO Azran Osman-Rani.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) announced a higher
total dividend and bonus rate for its financial year ended Dec
31, 2011, of 15 percent, amounting to 680.4 million ringgit
($226.57 million), from 14 percent in 2010 on the back of the
fund's record unaudited total income of 862.7 million ringgit
($287.28 million).
($1 = 3.0185 ringgit)