THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Investigations into the National Feedlot Corporation controversy have come to a head as Shahrizat Abdul Jalil submitted herself for questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) amid fresh allegations of financial impropriety.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has clarified that the recent announcement by the Federal Territories and Urban Wellbeing Ministry relating to the proposed sale of public housing does not involve the EPF providing loans to buyers.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Gamuda Bhd - MMC Corp Bhd has submitted the lowest bid for the underground tunneling works, worth around 8 billion ringgit ($2.66 billion), for the Klang Valley MyRapid Transit Sungai Buloh-Kajang line.

* CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is looking at buying some of Royal Bank of Scotland's investment banking-related assets in Asia, sources say.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The 37-year-old man arrested at Batam in Indonesia on Friday for immigration offences has been confirmed as fugitive Azmin Helmi by the Malaysian police.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Air Asia X Sdn Bhd is planning to go public as early as the second half of the year, despite axing four of its more popular routes, said its CEO Azran Osman-Rani.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) announced a higher total dividend and bonus rate for its financial year ended Dec 31, 2011, of 15 percent, amounting to 680.4 million ringgit ($226.57 million), from 14 percent in 2010 on the back of the fund's record unaudited total income of 862.7 million ringgit ($287.28 million).

($1 = 3.0185 ringgit)