* Companies in the Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) stable such as MNRB Holdings Bhd, Bonia Corp Bhd and Asia File Corp Bhd may be up for sale, industry observers said.

* The Brunsfield Group is the latest property developer to have inked a deal with Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Bhd (IWH) to develop a parcel of land close to the waterfront area in Johor Baru, Industry sources said.

* Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd's listing on the main market of Bursa Malaysia has been set for May 10, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Ahmad Maslan said.

* Valentine's day will be celebrated today (Tuesday) under a heavy political cloud because of Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS) Youth's campaign against it.

* Economists agreed with the International Monetary Fund's latest assessment that the resilient Malaysian economy can ride out the current external environment which is fraught with uncertainties and dreariness.

* Representatives from all the unions and associations of Malaysia Airlines (MAS) are due to meet with Prime Minister Najib Razak today (Tuesday) in its second attempt to undo the share swap between Khazanah Nasional Bhd and AirAsia Bhd, MAS Employees' Union (Maseu) president Alias Aziz said.

* Malaysia should not be viewed as a safe haven for individuals who are wanted by their country of origin, Home Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.

* Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has made two gas discoveries in the Kasawari and NC8SW fields in Block SK316, offshore Sarawak, via exploration wells Kasawari-I and NC8SW-I, Petronas said in a statement.

* Businessman Raymond Chan, who bought into two companies within four months, says he is a committed investors who intends to stay in the companies in which he has invested for the long term.

* City-Link Express Sdn Bhd is targeting a 20 percent growth in revenue for its fiscal year ending December 31, 2012, with the completion of its new 65 million ringgit ($21.49 million) "Super Hub" in October this year and as it increases its market share in Malaysia and overseas, chief executive officer David Tan said.

* Construction and property developer TRC Synergy Bhd is confident of bagging several mega projects both in east and west Malaysia for this year, its executive chairman Sufri Mohd Zin said.

