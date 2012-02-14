Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Companies in the Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) stable such
as MNRB Holdings Bhd, Bonia Corp Bhd and
Asia File Corp Bhd may be up for sale, industry
observers said.
* The Brunsfield Group is the latest property developer to
have inked a deal with Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Bhd (IWH) to
develop a parcel of land close to the waterfront area in Johor
Baru, Industry sources said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd's listing on the main
market of Bursa Malaysia has been set for May 10, Deputy
Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Ahmad Maslan said.
* Valentine's day will be celebrated today (Tuesday) under a
heavy political cloud because of Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS)
Youth's campaign against it.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Economists agreed with the International Monetary Fund's
latest assessment that the resilient Malaysian economy can ride
out the current external environment which is fraught with
uncertainties and dreariness.
* Representatives from all the unions and associations of
Malaysia Airlines (MAS) are due to meet with Prime
Minister Najib Razak today (Tuesday) in its second attempt to
undo the share swap between Khazanah Nasional Bhd and AirAsia
Bhd, MAS Employees' Union (Maseu) president Alias Aziz
said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Malaysia should not be viewed as a safe haven for
individuals who are wanted by their country of origin, Home
Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.
* Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has made two
gas discoveries in the Kasawari and NC8SW fields in Block SK316,
offshore Sarawak, via exploration wells Kasawari-I and NC8SW-I,
Petronas said in a statement.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Businessman Raymond Chan, who bought into two companies
within four months, says he is a committed investors who intends
to stay in the companies in which he has invested for the long
term.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* City-Link Express Sdn Bhd is targeting a 20 percent growth
in revenue for its fiscal year ending December 31, 2012, with
the completion of its new 65 million ringgit ($21.49 million)
"Super Hub" in October this year and as it increases its market
share in Malaysia and overseas, chief executive officer David
Tan said.
* Construction and property developer TRC Synergy Bhd
is confident of bagging several mega projects both in
east and west Malaysia for this year, its executive chairman
Sufri Mohd Zin said.
($1 = 3.0240 Malaysian ringgits)