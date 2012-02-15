Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* A controversy is brewing over the "loss" of a 250 million ringgit ($82.07 million) plot of land belonging to Kumpulan Hartanah Selangor Bhd.

* With the spate of big-ticket projects being launched in and around Johor's Iskandar region, such Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Bhd's 80 billion ringgit ($26.26 billion) transformation of the coastline fronting Singapore, there are concerns that a glut could emerge in the state's property market down the line.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The decades-long wait for citizenship is over for some 4,000 applicants in what Prime Minister Najib Razak termed as a "historic" moment for the Indian community.

* The National Feedlot Corporation (NFCorp) has breached the loan conditions under the agreement with the government because it has used the money, which is meant for the cattle industry, for other purposes, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Foreign tourists spending on shopping may for the first time this year overtake accommodation as the number one revenue item.

* Gamuda Bhd stands to be the prime recipient of the tunnelling jobs of the massive Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project from Sungai Buloh to Kajang, M&A Securities said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Malaysian banks with stakes in Indonesian financial institutions no longer need to sell down their holdings as Indonesia is reportedly not going ahead with a plan to limit ownership, analysts said.

* The number of top executive changes at Malaysian Airlines (MAS) and the appointment of former key executives of AirAsia Bhd to the national carrier are believed to be some of the concerns raised by union representatives in their meeting with Prime Minister Najib Razak on Tuesday.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Abu Dhabi's state investment arm Aabar Investments is said to be finding a buyer for its 25 percent equity stake in RHB Capital Bhd (RHBCap) that it bought in June last year, sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* IJM Corp Bhd is confident of securing three to four construction projects in the building of the new 7.07 billion ringgit ($2.32 billion) West Coast Expressway (WCE) project, its chief executive officer and managing director Teh Kean Ming said.

* Although existing legislation does not provide for the splitting of the chairmanship of the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) to both executive and non executive roles, some industry observers feel that the regulator should consider amending the legislation in the interest of better governance, Malaysian Institute of Corporate Governance president Megat Najmuddin Megat Khas said.

($1 = 3.0460 Malaysian ringgits)