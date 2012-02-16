Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has
stepped in to investigate allegations that Pakatan Rakyat
(People Unity) representatives have been asking for 30 percent
"rebate" from Kedah government allocations, with a businessman
questioned about kickbacks, Kedah MACC director Mohamad Yusoff
Akope said.
* Malaysia's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 5.2
percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 despite the challenging
external environment as domestic demand continued to support
growth, Bank Negara Malaysia said in a press statement.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The Malaysian economy expanded faster than market
expectations in the fourth quarter despite rocky global economic
and financial conditions, Bank Negara Malaysia said.
* An Iranian allegedly linked to a failed bomb attack in
Bangkok to assassinate Israeli diplomats was nabbed on Wednesday
at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* The government plans to raise between 20 billion ringgit
($6.59 billion) and 30 billion ringgit ($9.88 billion) through
the sale of long-term Islamic bonds to fund the Klang Valley My
Rapid Transit (MRT), the country's largest infrastructure
project, MRT Corp chief executive officer Azhar Abdul Hamid
said.
* Compugates Holdings Bhd, distributor of consumer
electronics products, is expected to clinch several solar-based
projects in Sabah worth over 2 billion ringgit ($658.87
million), driving growth for its green renewable energy
solutions, a source said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) and CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd are seeking more information from Bank
Indonesia - Indonesia's central bank - on a newswire report on
the country's decision to drop plans to cut ownership limit in
its banks, a Maybank spokesperson said.
* Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) expects crude palm oil
(CPO) prices to average above 3,000 ringgit ($990) per tonne in
2012 despite the higher production forecast of 19.3 million
tonnes for the year, deputy chief executive officer Kalyana
Sundram said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The government has called a tender for the
Kinrara-Damansara highway contract, with seven companies invited
to bid for the job, sources said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Having just announced the cessation of its UK-based Citech
Energy Recovery Systems UK Ltd, Tanjung Offshore Bhd
might be looking at shutting down its engineering equipment
department, Tanjung CSI Sdn Bhd - a move that is expected to
cost the company 20 million ringgit ($6.59 million) in shutdown
losses, an industry source said.
* Ace-listed information communications technology (ICT)
retailer 1Utopia Bhd is aiming for Main Board listing within the
next three years, having met most of Bursa Malaysia's listing
requirements, said 1Utopia chief financial officer Kenny Khow
Chuan Wah.
($1 = 3.0355 Malaysian ringgits)
