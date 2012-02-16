Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has stepped in to investigate allegations that Pakatan Rakyat (People Unity) representatives have been asking for 30 percent "rebate" from Kedah government allocations, with a businessman questioned about kickbacks, Kedah MACC director Mohamad Yusoff Akope said.

* Malaysia's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 5.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 despite the challenging external environment as domestic demand continued to support growth, Bank Negara Malaysia said in a press statement.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The Malaysian economy expanded faster than market expectations in the fourth quarter despite rocky global economic and financial conditions, Bank Negara Malaysia said.

* An Iranian allegedly linked to a failed bomb attack in Bangkok to assassinate Israeli diplomats was nabbed on Wednesday at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The government plans to raise between 20 billion ringgit ($6.59 billion) and 30 billion ringgit ($9.88 billion) through the sale of long-term Islamic bonds to fund the Klang Valley My Rapid Transit (MRT), the country's largest infrastructure project, MRT Corp chief executive officer Azhar Abdul Hamid said.

* Compugates Holdings Bhd, distributor of consumer electronics products, is expected to clinch several solar-based projects in Sabah worth over 2 billion ringgit ($658.87 million), driving growth for its green renewable energy solutions, a source said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd are seeking more information from Bank Indonesia - Indonesia's central bank - on a newswire report on the country's decision to drop plans to cut ownership limit in its banks, a Maybank spokesperson said.

* Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) expects crude palm oil (CPO) prices to average above 3,000 ringgit ($990) per tonne in 2012 despite the higher production forecast of 19.3 million tonnes for the year, deputy chief executive officer Kalyana Sundram said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The government has called a tender for the Kinrara-Damansara highway contract, with seven companies invited to bid for the job, sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Having just announced the cessation of its UK-based Citech Energy Recovery Systems UK Ltd, Tanjung Offshore Bhd might be looking at shutting down its engineering equipment department, Tanjung CSI Sdn Bhd - a move that is expected to cost the company 20 million ringgit ($6.59 million) in shutdown losses, an industry source said.

* Ace-listed information communications technology (ICT) retailer 1Utopia Bhd is aiming for Main Board listing within the next three years, having met most of Bursa Malaysia's listing requirements, said 1Utopia chief financial officer Kenny Khow Chuan Wah.

($1 = 3.0355 Malaysian ringgits)