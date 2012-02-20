Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Nine employees of the sole Selangor sand mining
concessionaire are claiming that they paid a high price for
speaking out about alleged irregularities in the firm's
operations.
* Banks are watching closely the situation in Europe and
China while exercising caution in terms of lending and pricing,
said CIMB group deputy chief executive officer and head of
corporate banking, treasury and markets Lee Kok Kwan.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Muslims leaders must uphold their role as leaders and of
the Islamic faith, so that the Muslim leadership would gain
respect and bring blessing not only to Muslims but everyone else
in the country, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.
* The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has declared a dividend
of six percent, the highest in a decade after achieving profits
of 27.24 billion ringgit ($8.95 billion) last year, EPF chairman
Samsudin Osman said in a statement.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* The much-awaited revised National Automotive Policy (NAP)
will be announced in two months, International Trade and
Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed said.
* Sime Darby Bhd is close to signing distribution
agreement with CJ Cheilingjedang Corp, South Korea's largest
food maker by market value.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Despite the measures and policies put in place to combat
insurance fraud, further collaboration between insurance
practitioners, adjusters and motor workshops is still needed to
strengthen and improve detection, industry players said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) responsible lending
guidelines have come at a time when the automotive sector is
seeing a softening market, deputy president of the Kuala Lumpur
and Selangor Car Dealers and Credit Companies Association Lim
Keat Hin said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Freight forwarders have voiced their concern over the
sharp increase in shipping charges implemented by shipping lines
and less container load (LCL) operators, claiming that both
parties are profiteering from the "unjustified" and "exorbitant"
exercise.
($1 = 3.0435 Malaysian ringgit)