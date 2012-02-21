Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Another company secretary has been removed and two
officials are said to have been given show-cause letters by
Kumpulan Hartanah Selangor Bhd in relation to the
ongoing controversy over the "loss" of a 234ha piece of land in
Gombak worth 250 million ringgit ($82.76 million) belonging to a
fully-owned subsidiary of KHSB.
* The incoming barrage of financial results may set the
underlying tone on Bursa Malaysia over the next few weeks, as
eager investors searching for fresh leads may support mild gains
for the index in the near term, analysts said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Malaysia on Monday expressed its willingness to help
Thailand find a long-term peace solution for its troubled south,
Prime Minister Najib Razak said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Banking stocks rose for the second straight day on Monday,
driven by improving sentiment on the global economy outlook and
expectations of favourable upcoming quarterly financial results,
analysts said.
* Consumer electronics distribution Compugates Holdings Bhd
plans to diversify into timber business in the Asia
Pacific to widen its income base, a source said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Paediatricians are urging the Health Ministry to make
vaccination against the deadly rotavirus compulsory under the
national immunisation programme.
* Sales of new motor vehicles stuttered in January, dropping
25 percent year-on-year, as dealers were dealt a triple whammy
from the tightening of hire purchase loan approval process,
short working month duel to the Chinese New Year holidays and
impact of Thailand's flood disaster, the Malaysian Automotive
Association (MAA) said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* China Railway Company (CRC) is said to have proposed a
cheaper alternative for connecting the business distrcit of
Johor Baru and the heart of Kuala Lumpur, sources said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Oil and gas (O&G) support services provider Yinson
Holdings Bhd will not phase out its current trucking
business as it fully supports the company's overall trading
business segment, executive director Lim Chern Yuan said.
* Mitrajaya Holdings Bhd has secured two light
rail transit (LRT) projects and a construction job for public
apartments totalling 181.6 million ringgit ($60.12 million), the
company said.
($1 = 3.0208 Malaysian ringgits)