Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The battle against lorry and car thefts got a boost with the discovery of a godown used by syndicates to strip stolen vehicles of their parts and the arrest of 12 syndicate members in Selangor and Perak, Selangor police said.

* Consolidation talks have begun in the telecommunication space where as many as nine parties have licences to offer mobile services, said a telco analyst.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Malaysia attracted 32.9 billion ringgit ($10.90 billion) in foreign direct investment (FDIs) last year, the highest ever recorded, said International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed.

* Parents and teachers should focus on integration among the races and not harp on sensitive issues, said Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The Malaysian capital market is expected to be stronger this year, partly driven by more initial public offerings (IPOs) attractive to foreign investors, said Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) Ltd head of equity capital markets, Southeast Asia, Matthew Song.

* The highly anticipated drama at Koperasi Permodalan Felda Malaysia Bhd (KPF)'s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday fizzled out when it cancelled its extraordinary general meeting, KPF secretary Abidin Abd Rahman said in a statement.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Dealers of Proton cars want a review of Bank Negara Malaysia's new guidelines for loan borrowers, saying sales have been "severely damaged" with only 30 percent of applicants able to secure financing for new Proton cars in January, Proton Edar Dealers Association Malaysia (Peda) president Armin Baniaz Pahamin said.

* Five companies from the US, Germany, Italy, India and Malaysia are investing a total of about 2.5 billion ringgit ($828.09 million) in their expansion drive in Malaysia, citing proximity to clients, opportunities in the region and good infrastructure.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* A consortium comprising Mudajaya Group Bhd, Eversendai Corp Bhd and Alstom is said to have been appointed the main engineering, procurement and construction contractor for the expansion job of the 2,100MW Tanjung Bin power plant, sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* The manufacturing sector is expected to remain a "significant contributor" to the growth of the country's economy, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) said.

* Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd's net profit for its nine months ended December 31, 2011, dropped 36.1 percent to 205.6 million ringgit ($68.10 million), with an earnings pershare of 23 sen, compared to 322.1 million ringgit ($106.69 million) in the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 3.0190 Malaysian ringgits)