THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The dreams that soared with a promise of land in Canada
have come crashing down for at least 60 Malaysians and an
undisclosed number of other Asians.
* Felda will go ahead with the proposed listing of its
investment arm, Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, even without
the direct involvement of Koperasi Permodalan Felda Malaysia
Bhd, a cooperative owned by Felda settlers, their families and
Felda staff, Felda chairman Mohd Isa Abdul Samad said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Malaysia is morphing into a key destination for foreign
universities, with 25 applications received to set up campuses
in Kuala Lumpur, said Higher Education Minister Mohd Khaled
Nordin.
* An independent monitoring unit will be formed to undertake
a construction audit at the Lynas rare earth processing plant in
Gebeng, Kuantan.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* The cooling property markets in China and Singapore should
help attract foreign buyers to Malaysia, industry players said.
* Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd, the country's oldest Islamic
lender, may assume the listing status of its parent company BIMB
Holdings Bhd, sources said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The National Feedlot Corporation (NFCorp) bought luxury
condominiums without the approval of the board of directors, a
source said.
* The steep 25 percent drop in car sales volume in January
was a "shocker" to the market, but the decline was due to
seasonal impact in a holiday-shortened month that came when the
market was adjusting to stricter lending rules and shortage of
imported parts, analysts said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Although Malaysia chalked up impressive foreign direct
investment inflows last year, economists are sceptical whether
such growth is sustainable.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Tycoon T Ananda Krishnan will face the twin challenges of
pricing and political risks in his attempt to sell his entire
power portfolio, held under Tanjong Energy Sdn Bhd, in Asia and
the Middle East for a reported price tag of $2 billion (about 6
billion ringgit).
($1 = 3.0260 Malaysian ringgits)