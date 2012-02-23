Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The dreams that soared with a promise of land in Canada have come crashing down for at least 60 Malaysians and an undisclosed number of other Asians.

* Felda will go ahead with the proposed listing of its investment arm, Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, even without the direct involvement of Koperasi Permodalan Felda Malaysia Bhd, a cooperative owned by Felda settlers, their families and Felda staff, Felda chairman Mohd Isa Abdul Samad said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Malaysia is morphing into a key destination for foreign universities, with 25 applications received to set up campuses in Kuala Lumpur, said Higher Education Minister Mohd Khaled Nordin.

* An independent monitoring unit will be formed to undertake a construction audit at the Lynas rare earth processing plant in Gebeng, Kuantan.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The cooling property markets in China and Singapore should help attract foreign buyers to Malaysia, industry players said.

* Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd, the country's oldest Islamic lender, may assume the listing status of its parent company BIMB Holdings Bhd, sources said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The National Feedlot Corporation (NFCorp) bought luxury condominiums without the approval of the board of directors, a source said.

* The steep 25 percent drop in car sales volume in January was a "shocker" to the market, but the decline was due to seasonal impact in a holiday-shortened month that came when the market was adjusting to stricter lending rules and shortage of imported parts, analysts said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Although Malaysia chalked up impressive foreign direct investment inflows last year, economists are sceptical whether such growth is sustainable.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Tycoon T Ananda Krishnan will face the twin challenges of pricing and political risks in his attempt to sell his entire power portfolio, held under Tanjong Energy Sdn Bhd, in Asia and the Middle East for a reported price tag of $2 billion (about 6 billion ringgit).

($1 = 3.0260 Malaysian ringgits)