ALL NEWSPAPERS
* Berjaya group founder Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, one of
Malaysia's best known tycoons, has announced his retirement as
chairman of Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp).
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The Kedah government is headed for a crisis with
detractors of Mentri Besar (chief minister) Azizan Abdul Razak
in the state executive council set to make a fresh bid to oust
him.
* Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) expects its loans
portfolio to continue growing at a high single-digit pace this
year despite the stricter borrowing measures which had been put
in place since January, its president and chief executive
officer Abdul Wahid Omar said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has
reopened its investigation into allegations of illegal sand
mining in Selangor involving two Parti Keadilan Rakyat
assemblymen, the commission's Operations Evaluation Panel
chairman Hadenan Abdul Jalil said.
* Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng must stop playing "tai
chi politics" and respond to all questions over the sale of 41ha
of prime land in Bayan Mutiara to a private developer for 1.1
billion ringgit ($33.17 million), Penang Umno liaison committee
chief Zainal Abidin Osman said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Top lender Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) posted
a 20 percent increase in net profit for the last financial year
comprising just six months and announced a better-than-expected
final dividend.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The attorney-general (AG) has asked for more information
to decide whether Women, Family and Community Development
Minister Shahrizat Abdul Jalil was involved in approving a 250
million ringgit ($82.92 million) soft loan to the National
Feedlot Corporation (NFCorp), Malaysian Anti-Corruption
Commission operations review panel chairman Hadenan Abdul Jalil
said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* The Energy Commission will announce mid-next month the
results of an international competitive bidding for the
approximately $10 billion (30.2 billion ringgit) Prai combined
cycle gas turbine power project, which has attracted 18
consortiums comprising local and foreign players, and sole
bidders.
($1 = 3.0150 Malaysian ringgit)