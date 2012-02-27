Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* With the barrage of results coming in, investors chasing
for more returns and yields are still on the lookout for that
big one, as hints of more bumper dividends allure in the face of
a volatile market rocked by external headwinds, sources said.
* The Malaysian banking system and bond market have ample
liquidity to meet borrowers' funding needs unlike in some Asian
countries where companies are scrambling to issue local currency
bonds due to difficulty in getting foreign currency loans, said
Bond Pricing Agency Malaysia Sdn Bhd chief executive officer
Meor Amri Meor Ayob.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The two "Anwarinas" in the Kedah executive council line-up
have been dropped ahead of today's (Monday) annual swearing-in
as the chief minister appears to have won a temporary reprieve
in an unprecedented power struggle.
* Commercial vehicle drivers will soon have to undergo
routine medical check-ups to monitor their health and ensure
they are not suffering from sleep-related disorders, Health
Minister Liow Tiong Lai said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Medical tourism in Malaysia hit record levels in 2011 and
is on track to achieve yet another year of healthy numbers in
2012, chief executive officer for the Malaysia Healthcare Travel
Council Mary Wong Lai Lin said.
* Berjaya Group founder Vincent Tan will relist 7-Eleven
Malaysia Bhd and its MOL Internet business next year to raise
more than 600 million ringgit ($199.17 million) combined.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Scientific evidence shows that the rare earth processing
plant approved for Gebeng, Pahang will be harmless to people
living in the vicinity, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.
* RHB Capital Bhd (RHBCap) and OSK Holdings Bhd
expected to announce this week the highly anticipated
merger between RHBCap's banking business and OSK Investment Bank
Bhd (OSK IB), which would create the country's largest brokerage
by trading value and volume, sources said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Automotive group MBM Resources Bhd is shoring up
cash to expand into the auto assembly business, for which it
already has a licence, MBM group managing director Looi Kok Loon
said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Malaysia's solar energy industry needs a complete overhaul
if the country intends to be a major producer of solar
photovoltaic (PV) panels and to properly utilise the
recently-implemented feed-in-tariff (FiT), including sorting out
misallocated funding, an industry executive said.
* Embattled National Feedlot Corp Sdn Bhd (NFCorp) has come
out guns blazing in response to media reports on Sunday that the
police have recommended to the Attorney-General's Chamber that
the company's directors be charged with criminal breach of trust
(CBT).
($1 = 3.0125 Malaysian ringgit)