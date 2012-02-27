Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* With the barrage of results coming in, investors chasing for more returns and yields are still on the lookout for that big one, as hints of more bumper dividends allure in the face of a volatile market rocked by external headwinds, sources said.

* The Malaysian banking system and bond market have ample liquidity to meet borrowers' funding needs unlike in some Asian countries where companies are scrambling to issue local currency bonds due to difficulty in getting foreign currency loans, said Bond Pricing Agency Malaysia Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Meor Amri Meor Ayob.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The two "Anwarinas" in the Kedah executive council line-up have been dropped ahead of today's (Monday) annual swearing-in as the chief minister appears to have won a temporary reprieve in an unprecedented power struggle.

* Commercial vehicle drivers will soon have to undergo routine medical check-ups to monitor their health and ensure they are not suffering from sleep-related disorders, Health Minister Liow Tiong Lai said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Medical tourism in Malaysia hit record levels in 2011 and is on track to achieve yet another year of healthy numbers in 2012, chief executive officer for the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council Mary Wong Lai Lin said.

* Berjaya Group founder Vincent Tan will relist 7-Eleven Malaysia Bhd and its MOL Internet business next year to raise more than 600 million ringgit ($199.17 million) combined.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Scientific evidence shows that the rare earth processing plant approved for Gebeng, Pahang will be harmless to people living in the vicinity, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

* RHB Capital Bhd (RHBCap) and OSK Holdings Bhd expected to announce this week the highly anticipated merger between RHBCap's banking business and OSK Investment Bank Bhd (OSK IB), which would create the country's largest brokerage by trading value and volume, sources said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Automotive group MBM Resources Bhd is shoring up cash to expand into the auto assembly business, for which it already has a licence, MBM group managing director Looi Kok Loon said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Malaysia's solar energy industry needs a complete overhaul if the country intends to be a major producer of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and to properly utilise the recently-implemented feed-in-tariff (FiT), including sorting out misallocated funding, an industry executive said.

* Embattled National Feedlot Corp Sdn Bhd (NFCorp) has come out guns blazing in response to media reports on Sunday that the police have recommended to the Attorney-General's Chamber that the company's directors be charged with criminal breach of trust (CBT).

($1 = 3.0125 Malaysian ringgit)