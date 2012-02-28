Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is to have full access to the declaration of assets of all members of the federal administration, from ministers downwards, and their families, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

* CIMB Group Holdings Bhd posted record net profit of 4.03 billion ringgit ($1.33 billion), representing a 15.1 percent year-on-year growth, for the year ended Dec 31, 2011, CIMB group chief executive Nazir Razak said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS) has belatedly decided to intervene in the party infighting in Kedah, which is threatening to scuttle Pakatan Rakyat's (People Unity) bid to retain the state in the next general election.

* The government will introduce an initiative, as part of its transformation programme, to control political funding and check misappropriation of funds, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin will be appointed as the new chairman of the Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB), an entity entrusted to develop Bumiputera entrepreneurs in strategic and high potential businesses, a source said.

* Business licence compliance costs in Malaysia will be reduced by more than half by June following a joint review by the government and private sector, Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Sidek Hassan said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd, which reported a 24 percent jump in net profit for the year ended Dec 31, 2011, may raise beer prices again this year in view of rising raw material costs and inflation, its managing director Soren Ravn said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The growth in banking profits from loans to the consumer sector may come to a temporary halt following measures by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to tighten lending to this sector, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd group chief executive Nazir Razak said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* The outlook for DRB-Hicom Bhd's sukuk has been revised to 'negative' from 'stable' by Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC) on fear for its financial health post acquisition of Proton Holdings Bhd, said MARC in a statement.

($1 = 3.0240 Malaysian ringgit)