THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) is expected to perform
better in the current second quarter ending today, thanks to
higher average gas supply from Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas)
as well as the 2 billion ringgit ($664.34 million)
compensation as part of fuel cost-sharing mechanism, president
and chief executive officer Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said.
* After announcing its withdrawal from popular European and
Indian cities earlier this year, AirAsia X (AAX) is set to axe
its KL-Christchurch-KL route, a source said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The East Coast Economic Region (ECER) attracted 12
investments totalling more than 9 billion ringgit ($2.99
billion) in the first quarter of this year, close to meeting its
full-year target of 10 billion ringgit ($3.32 billion), Prime
Minister Najib Razak said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* The oil and gas sector is expected to play a bigger role
in driving the Malaysian economy this year and beyond, said
Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Idris Jala.
* CworksSystem Bhd, controlled by Mohamed Ridzuan
Nor Md, is in advanced talks to take over privately-held Kpisoft
International Pte Ltd (KIPL), a source said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The beauty industry will soon be subjected to a set of
safety guidelines by the Health Ministry, its minister Liow
Tiong Lai said.
* Malaysia's bond market is expected to remain vibrant this
year with new issuance projected to hit 80 billion ringgit
($26.57 billion) to 85 billion ringgit ($28.23 billion) compared
with 75 billion ringgit ($24.91 billion)in 2011, despite the
uncertain global economic environment, RAM Holdings Bhd (RAM
Ratings) said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Bread and confectionery maker Silver Bird Group Bhd's
board is understood to have suspended three key
executives, including managing director Jackson Tan Han Kook,
executive director Derek Ching Siew Cheong and the general
manager with immediate effect, pending the outcome of an
internal investigation into what is alleged to be financial
irregularities, sources said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Celcom Axiata Bhd has achieved a 'great comeback' with a
return on investment capital of 142 percent in 2011 and plans to
pump in 1 billion ringgit ($332.17 million) in capital
expenditure (capex) for 2012 to strengthen its information
technology infrastructure, Celcom chief executive officer
Shazalli Ramly said.
* 1Malaysia Development Bhd, a state investment company also
known as 1MDB, is among bidders for billionaire T Ananda
Krishnan's power assets in an auction that may raise about $3
billion (9.04 billion ringgit), sources said.
($1 = 3.0105 Malaysian ringgit)