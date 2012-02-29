Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) is expected to perform better in the current second quarter ending today, thanks to higher average gas supply from Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) as well as the 2 billion ringgit ($664.34 million) compensation as part of fuel cost-sharing mechanism, president and chief executive officer Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said.

* After announcing its withdrawal from popular European and Indian cities earlier this year, AirAsia X (AAX) is set to axe its KL-Christchurch-KL route, a source said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The East Coast Economic Region (ECER) attracted 12 investments totalling more than 9 billion ringgit ($2.99 billion) in the first quarter of this year, close to meeting its full-year target of 10 billion ringgit ($3.32 billion), Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The oil and gas sector is expected to play a bigger role in driving the Malaysian economy this year and beyond, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Idris Jala.

* CworksSystem Bhd, controlled by Mohamed Ridzuan Nor Md, is in advanced talks to take over privately-held Kpisoft International Pte Ltd (KIPL), a source said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The beauty industry will soon be subjected to a set of safety guidelines by the Health Ministry, its minister Liow Tiong Lai said.

* Malaysia's bond market is expected to remain vibrant this year with new issuance projected to hit 80 billion ringgit ($26.57 billion) to 85 billion ringgit ($28.23 billion) compared with 75 billion ringgit ($24.91 billion)in 2011, despite the uncertain global economic environment, RAM Holdings Bhd (RAM Ratings) said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Bread and confectionery maker Silver Bird Group Bhd's board is understood to have suspended three key executives, including managing director Jackson Tan Han Kook, executive director Derek Ching Siew Cheong and the general manager with immediate effect, pending the outcome of an internal investigation into what is alleged to be financial irregularities, sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Celcom Axiata Bhd has achieved a 'great comeback' with a return on investment capital of 142 percent in 2011 and plans to pump in 1 billion ringgit ($332.17 million) in capital expenditure (capex) for 2012 to strengthen its information technology infrastructure, Celcom chief executive officer Shazalli Ramly said.

* 1Malaysia Development Bhd, a state investment company also known as 1MDB, is among bidders for billionaire T Ananda Krishnan's power assets in an auction that may raise about $3 billion (9.04 billion ringgit), sources said.

($1 = 3.0105 Malaysian ringgit)