Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
ALL NEWSPAPERS
* National Carrier Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAS)
posted a shocking 2.52 billion ringgit ($841.26 million) net
loss for its financial year ended Dec 31, 2011 - the
biggest-ever loss in its corporate history - led by higher
expenses, despite revenue rising two percent to 13.9 billion
ringgit ($4.64 billion), group chief executive officer Ahmad
Jauhari Yahya said.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The government has made public three letters sent by
former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad to prime ministers of
Israel which clearly show Malaysia's firm stand against Israel's
illegal actions and atrocities against the Palestinians, Foreign
Minister Anifah Aman said.
* The proposed RHB Capital Bhd (RHBCap) -OSK
Holdings Bhd merger, due to be sealed soon, will be
paid for entirely in shares, banking sources said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The majority of Felda's 112,000-odd settlers have agreed
to the listing of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVH),
Felda group chairman Mohd Isa Abdul Samad said.
* American R&B singer Erykah Badu bears no ill-feelings over
the cancellation of her concert but expresses disappointment 'in
one paper that published the wrong picture'.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Sime Darby Bhd plans to list some of its six
business divisions next year in view of their sterling
individual financial performances, Sime Darby president and
group chief executive Mohd Bakke Salleh said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Much stiffer penalties and mandatory imprisonment for
pharmaceutical-related offences are on the cards under a new law
to give the Health Ministry more bite, the ministry's
Pharmaceutical Services senior director Eisah Rahman said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Bread and confectionery maker Silver Bird Group Bhd
on Wednesday confirmed the suspension of three key
executives with effect from Feb 24, the company said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Bursa Malaysia Securities expects to see listing of more
foreign-based companies on the local exchange once global
markets stabilise, an official spokesperson from Bursa Malaysia
said.
* Malaysia's second-richest man T Ananda Krishnan plans to
sell his stake in satellite operator MEASAT Global Bhd, a move
that comes days after he initiated the sale of power assets
valued at $3 billion (9.05 billion ringgit).
($1 = 2.9955 Malaysian ringgit)