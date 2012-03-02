Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Malaysia Airlines (MAS) is starting at a capital
expenditure (capex) of 6 billion ringgit ($2.00 billion) this
year and 3.5 billion ringgit ($1.17 billion) for 2013 because of
the aircraft deliveries that have been lined up for this year
and next.
* National carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd's
turnaround plan for its British sports carmaker subsidiary,
Lotus Group, might be in jeopardy, unless the new owners get
their act together soon.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Embattled Kedah Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS) deputy
commissioner 1 Phahrolrazi Zawawi must not resort to
arm-twisting to pursue his personal agenda of toppling Menteri
Besar Azizan Abdul Razak, said Kedah PAS Youth chief.
* Hamas denies having a parallel stance with opposition
leader Anwar Ibrahim over his recent statement supporting
Israel's security concern, Hamas political bureau deputy
chairman Mousa Abu Marzouk said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* DRB-Hicom Bhd, the country's biggest automotive
company by sales volume, is evaluating three rival plans for
Proton Holdings Bhd put forward by some of the world's
biggest players, a source said.
* Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) might ask its
shareholders to pump in more money into the company via a cash
call exercise, analysts said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Sabak Bernam Member of Parliament (MP) Abdul Rahman Bakri
was on Thursday sentenced to a total of 48 years' jail and fined
400,000 ringgit ($133,300) on eight counts of making false
claims involving 80,000 ringgit ($26,700) four years ago.
* Malaysian Building Society Bhd expects a hefty
jump of some 30 percent in personal finance loan business to 9
billion ringgit ($3.00 billion) this year despite the tightening
of lending guidelines on consumer loans by Bank Negara Malaysia,
its chief executive officer Ahmad Zaini Othman said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The federal government has announced the partial abolition
of toll on the two-way Cheras-Kajang Highway effective midnight
on Thursday, with the highway concessionaire Grand Saga Sdn Bhd
expected to receive a compensation sum.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* CIMB Group Holdings Bhd has proposed to buy some
of the Asian assets of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS),
Britain's biggest state-owned lender.
* Silver Bird Group Bhd shares plunged by more
than 50 percent on Thursday, wiping off 81.3 million ringgit
($27.09 million) of its market capitalisation as the share
closed the day at 20.5 sen, after investors reacted negatively
to the news of possible financial irregularities of about 111.5
million ringgit ($37.15 million).
($1 = 3.0013 Malaysian ringgit)