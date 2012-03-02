Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Malaysia Airlines (MAS) is starting at a capital expenditure (capex) of 6 billion ringgit ($2.00 billion) this year and 3.5 billion ringgit ($1.17 billion) for 2013 because of the aircraft deliveries that have been lined up for this year and next.

* National carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd's turnaround plan for its British sports carmaker subsidiary, Lotus Group, might be in jeopardy, unless the new owners get their act together soon.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Embattled Kedah Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS) deputy commissioner 1 Phahrolrazi Zawawi must not resort to arm-twisting to pursue his personal agenda of toppling Menteri Besar Azizan Abdul Razak, said Kedah PAS Youth chief.

* Hamas denies having a parallel stance with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim over his recent statement supporting Israel's security concern, Hamas political bureau deputy chairman Mousa Abu Marzouk said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* DRB-Hicom Bhd, the country's biggest automotive company by sales volume, is evaluating three rival plans for Proton Holdings Bhd put forward by some of the world's biggest players, a source said.

* Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) might ask its shareholders to pump in more money into the company via a cash call exercise, analysts said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Sabak Bernam Member of Parliament (MP) Abdul Rahman Bakri was on Thursday sentenced to a total of 48 years' jail and fined 400,000 ringgit ($133,300) on eight counts of making false claims involving 80,000 ringgit ($26,700) four years ago.

* Malaysian Building Society Bhd expects a hefty jump of some 30 percent in personal finance loan business to 9 billion ringgit ($3.00 billion) this year despite the tightening of lending guidelines on consumer loans by Bank Negara Malaysia, its chief executive officer Ahmad Zaini Othman said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The federal government has announced the partial abolition of toll on the two-way Cheras-Kajang Highway effective midnight on Thursday, with the highway concessionaire Grand Saga Sdn Bhd expected to receive a compensation sum.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* CIMB Group Holdings Bhd has proposed to buy some of the Asian assets of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS), Britain's biggest state-owned lender.

* Silver Bird Group Bhd shares plunged by more than 50 percent on Thursday, wiping off 81.3 million ringgit ($27.09 million) of its market capitalisation as the share closed the day at 20.5 sen, after investors reacted negatively to the news of possible financial irregularities of about 111.5 million ringgit ($37.15 million).

($1 = 3.0013 Malaysian ringgit)