Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The government has decided on the national minimum wage
and the details will be announced by the Prime Minister, said
Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
* The plan for a high speed rail (HSR) linking Kuala Lumpur
and Singapore is gaining traction as it is now at a feasibility
study stage, sources said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The full extent of the turmoil in Kedah Parti Islam
se-Malaysia (PAS) came to light on Sunday in the clearest sign
yet that the power struggle in the party is far from over.
BUSINESS TIME (www.btimes.com.my)
* Volkswagen (VW) AG, Europe's biggest carmaker,
has identified its VW Polo Marque as the best fit for Proton
Holdings Bhd.
* A Harvard University professor said Malaysians must decide
whether they want to be a "star" or be stuck at where they are
now, said Richard H.K Vietor of Harvard Business school.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com.my)
* The recently built Labu water treatment plant and dam in
Negri Sembilan could turn into a 168 million ringgit ($55.92
million) white elephant if the federal and Selangor governments
do not resolve their dispute over water assets in the state,
sources said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* The government has started gazetting land stretching from
Banting in Selangor to Taiping in Perak but landowners along the
proposed 7.1 billion ringgit ($2.36 billion) West Coast
Expressway project are largely believed to be unaware of the
move.
* Boustead Heavy Industries Corp Bhd chairman
Lodin Wok Kamaruddin has again denied news reports that his
company will be taken private as was reported in the media
recently.
($1 = 3.0045 Malaysian Ringgit)