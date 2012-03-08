Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Barisan Nasional's preparations for the general election
are "going into the highest gear" with leaders of the ruling
coalition scheduled to meet in the next two weeks to discuss the
polls, Umno information chief Ahmad Maslan said.
* Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH), the largest shareholder of
Silver Bird Group Bhd, will not interfere with the
efforts of Silver Bird's board of directors to steer the bread
and confectionery manufacturer out of troubled water, LTH group
managing director and chief executive officer Ismee Ismail said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* This year's Lower Six students will be the first batch of
Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia candidates to be graded
according to a new evaluation system, Malaysian Examinations
Council (MEC) chairman Mohd Noh Dalimin said.
* About 1.4 million government employees are waiting with
baited breath for Prime Minister Najib Razak's announcement on
the revised Public Service New Remuneration Scheme (SBPA) today
(Thursday).
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Disgruntled oil palm growers want the Roundtable on
Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) to "bring some direction" to the
world's largest commodity certification body, with a Malaysian
or Indonesia as the head.
* Ho Wah Genting Bhd expects production of its tin
ore output to markedly increase to 1,000 tonnes this year, its
chief executive officer and managing director William Teo Tiew
said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Exports in January grew at their slowest rate in 15
months, as factories across Asia had a shorter working month due
to festivities while worries about the economy sapped demand
from Europe.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) is acquiring Tanjong
Energy Holdings Sdn Bhd from Tycoon T Ananda Krishnan for 8.5
billion ringgit ($2.81 billion) as the state-controlled entity
looks to strengthen its energy portfolio, said 1MDB chief
executive officer Shahrol Halmi.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Local automotive manufacturer Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua
Sdn Bhd (Perodua) and its shareholder, technical and technology
partner Daihatsu Motor Co (Daihatsu) will begin electronic
automatic transmission (EAT) plant in Sendayan Tech Valley in
Seremban this month, Perodua managing director Aminar Rashid
Salleh said.
($1 = 3.0260 Malaysian ringgit)