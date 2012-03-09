Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The flood prevention system for the Klang Valley will be re-evaluated following wide-spread flash floods that caused chaos in many places, Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.

* 1Malaysia Development Bhd's (1MDB) recent purchase of power assets from T. Ananda Krishnan provides the investment agency a launch pad for a bigger role in the local and foreign energy market, especially in the Middle East,1MDB chief executive officer Shahrol Halmi said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The 1.4 million civil servants will enjoy a pay rise of up to 13 percent under an improved version of the Malaysian Remuneration Scheme (SSM), Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* National carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd has delayed the launch of its newest model, tentatively named P3-21A, sources said.

* Oil palm growers, one of the stakeholders of the Roundtable of Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), are dismayed that their interests are not being taken into consideration, as shown at the grouping's rescheduled 8th General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Malaysia Airlines (MAS) will take delivery of the first of six Airbus A380 superjumbo jets on June 19, nine years after placing the order, and will start thrice-weekly operations from Kuala Lumpur to London on July 1, said MAS acting head of strategic communications, Nor Zalida Ahmad.

* Japanese retail giant AEON Co Ltd plans to use it Asean head office in Kuala Lumpur to spearhead its expansion into other Asean countries over the next two to three years, AEON Co (M) Bhd (AEON Malasyia) chairman Abdullah Mohd Yusof said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* After lying low for a number of years, former group chief executive officer and substantial shareholder of Renong/UEM group, Halim Saad cements his return to the local corporate scene with the signing of a joint investment agreement (JIA) with oil and gas (O&G) company Sumatec Resources Bhd.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd is selling its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) business in West Malaysia to Oman's National Gas Co SAOG (NGC) at a price that is undisclosed at press time as part of its downstream portfolio review and interest to be involved in larger downstream markets, Shell Malaysia Ltd said.

* Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) on Thursday pre-qualified 28 companies, out of 51 local and international bidders, for two groups of six system work packages, MRT Corp chief executive officer Azhar Abdul Hamid said in a statement.

($1 = 3.0100 Malaysian ringgits)