THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The flood prevention system for the Klang Valley will be
re-evaluated following wide-spread flash floods that caused
chaos in many places, Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin
said.
* 1Malaysia Development Bhd's (1MDB) recent purchase of
power assets from T. Ananda Krishnan provides the investment
agency a launch pad for a bigger role in the local and foreign
energy market, especially in the Middle East,1MDB chief
executive officer Shahrol Halmi said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The 1.4 million civil servants will enjoy a pay rise of up
to 13 percent under an improved version of the Malaysian
Remuneration Scheme (SSM), Prime Minister Najib Razak said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* National carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd has
delayed the launch of its newest model, tentatively named
P3-21A, sources said.
* Oil palm growers, one of the stakeholders of the
Roundtable of Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), are dismayed that
their interests are not being taken into consideration, as shown
at the grouping's rescheduled 8th General Assembly in Kuala
Lumpur on Thursday.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Malaysia Airlines (MAS) will take delivery of
the first of six Airbus A380 superjumbo jets on June 19, nine
years after placing the order, and will start thrice-weekly
operations from Kuala Lumpur to London on July 1, said MAS
acting head of strategic communications, Nor Zalida Ahmad.
* Japanese retail giant AEON Co Ltd plans to use it Asean
head office in Kuala Lumpur to spearhead its expansion into
other Asean countries over the next two to three years, AEON Co
(M) Bhd (AEON Malasyia) chairman Abdullah Mohd Yusof said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* After lying low for a number of years, former group chief
executive officer and substantial shareholder of Renong/UEM
group, Halim Saad cements his return to the local corporate
scene with the signing of a joint investment agreement (JIA)
with oil and gas (O&G) company Sumatec Resources Bhd.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd is selling its liquefied
petroleum gas (LPG) business in West Malaysia to Oman's National
Gas Co SAOG (NGC) at a price that is undisclosed at press time
as part of its downstream portfolio review and interest to be
involved in larger downstream markets, Shell Malaysia Ltd said.
* Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) on Thursday
pre-qualified 28 companies, out of 51 local and international
bidders, for two groups of six system work packages, MRT Corp
chief executive officer Azhar Abdul Hamid said in a statement.
($1 = 3.0100 Malaysian ringgits)