* Shahrizat Abdul Jalil will step down as the Women, Family and Community Development Minister on April 8 when her three-year term as a senator ends.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Independent local palm oil refiners are pushing for the abolishment of duty-free export quota for crude palm oil (CPO) and crude palm kernel oil (CPKO), given yearly to selected local plantation companies with refineries overseas, Palm Oil Refiners Association of Malaysia (Poram) chief executive officer Mohamad Jaaffar Ahmad said.

* Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd and its partners are looking to sell their controlling 17 percent stake in Australia Agricultural Co Ltd (AAco), the largest beef-cattle producing company Down Under, sources said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Various aid programmes and cash assistance to improve the people's livelihood prove that the government has the ability to generate and manage its income efficiently, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) plans to double its overseas investment in the next four to five years, mostly because of its sheer size of its fund and the limited investment opportunities in the country, EPF chief executive officer Azlan Zainol said.

* Swedish fashion retailer H&M Hennes & Mauritz's maiden store in Kuala Lumpur will be located at Lot 10 in Jalan Bukit Bintang.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* DRB-Hicom Bhd's group managing director Mohd Khamil Jamil said he has no plans to take short cuts when it comes to making new cars after taking over Proton Holdings Bhd .

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Sarawak-based property developer Naim Holdings Bhd expects to rope in 300 million ringgit ($99.68 million) in sales this year on the back of an "aggressive" property development plan, said Naim senior director for corporate services Ricky Kho.

* Various joint ventures (JVs) between DRB-Hicom Bhd and Germany-based Volkswagen (VW) will transform Pekan into a well-known automotive hub worldwide, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

($1 = 3.0095 Malaysian ringgits)