ALL NEWSPAPERS

* National Feedlot Corporation (NFCorp) executive chairman Mohamad Salleh Ismail pleaded not guilty after he was charged with four counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and misappropriation of almost 50 million ringgit ($16.52 million) at the Session Court on Monday.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) sold a whopping 441.09 million ringgit ($145.69 million) worth of Malaysia-listed equities on March 7 alone, in line with its trend of active disposals over the last two weeks.

* January's industrial production index (IPI), which measures the overall manufacturing activity and factory output, grew at a slower pace as decrease in global semi-conductor demand and fewer working days impacted production.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Malaysian King) Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah on Monday advised the people to refrain from engaging in any act that will compromise or jeopardise the sovereignty of the country.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Mohd Khamil Jamil is strongly tipped to take charge of national carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd, a source said.

* Khazanah Nasional Bhd director Andrew Sheng Len Tao says he has not breached any laws in relation to certain share transactions made by his sister.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The cabinet has approved a national minimum wage for the first time, government sources said, as Prime Minister Najib Razak looks to shore up incomes and votes ahead of widely expected general election this year.

* Tighter lending guidelines by Bank Negara Malaysia should not be solely blamed for dampened vehicle sales in January as sales were also affected by the shorter working month due to the Chinese New Year holidays, analysts said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The government's 1Bestarinet project is in the process of being implemented by YTL Communications Sdn Bhd (YTL Comms), a unit of YTL Power International Bhd.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Loss-making PFCE Bhd will transform into an oil and gas (O&G) counter after DAT Group Sdn Bhd proposed to inject its wholly-owned unit, PFC Engineering Sdn Bhd (PESB), into the former for 300 million ringgit ($99.09 million), PFCE said in a statement.

($1 = 3.0275 Malaysian ringgits)