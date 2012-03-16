Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE STAR
* Students at all institutions of higher learning in the
country will be given discount cards which will be introduced by
June this year, said Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and
Consumerism Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
* The second phase of the Government's stop-gap measure to
plug the projected shortfall in Selangor's water supply is
likely to cost much more than the first phase, Energy, Green
Technology and Water Minister Peter Chin Fah Kui said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES
* Syndicates specialising in the flesh trade are reaping
millions of ringgit every year, thanks to a loophole in a
regulation meant to cut red tape.
* About 14,000 educators from 403 primary schools received
incentives for achieving excellence and improving their
performance.
BUSINESS TIMES
* Government investment arm Khazanah Nasional Bhd has issued
the first Malaysian sukuk priced at a negative yield, following
overwhelming demand from investors, Khazanah Nasional said in a
statement.
* Performance Management and Delivery Unit (Pemandu) chief
executive officer Idris Jala maintains that he believes both
Malaysia Airlines (MAS) and AirAsia Bhd can
work together.
THE SUN
* The Perak state health department will conduct its
mortality review on the death of National Service (NS) trainee
R. Vinoth today (Friday), the Health Ministry said.
* Structural steel and power plant contractor Eversendai
Corporation Bhd is targeting a turnover of 2 billion
Malaysian ringgit ($654.24 million) in five years' time, said
executive chairman and group managing director A.K. Nathan.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY
* EP Manufacturing Bhd is buying the 26km Maju
Expressway (MEX) from Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd, a source said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE
* Top Glove Corp Bhd, the world's largest rubber
glove manufacturer, plans to invest 100 million ringgit ($32.71
million) in capital expenditure (capex) in its financial year
ended August 31, 2012, to expand its production lines in its
plants in Klang, Ipoh and Banting, its executive director Lim
Cheong Guan said.
($1 = 3.0570 Malaysian ringgits)