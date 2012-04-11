UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
April 11 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* With the financial industry recovering and fee income reduced by new regulations, lenders are seeking to woo back less creditworthy borrowers.
* Facebook's acquisition of Instagram could be something of a turning point, as even Facebook tries to get a better grasp on a market that requires a rethinking of old rules.
* Some economists say giving American services companies the same subsidies as manufacturers would raise United States exports and employment.
* Wall Street notched its fifth consecutive decline on Tuesday fueled by concerns over the euro zone.
* Edward DeMarco, the regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said it might make sense for the mortgage finance companies to write down mortgage loan principal.
* Best Buy Chief Executive Brian J. Dunn's departure came as the board looked into his "personal conduct," the electronics retailer said.
* The electronics giant, Sony Corp, already battered by a number of factors, doubled its projected net loss for the business year that just ended because of an additional tax expense.
* Scott Thompson told Yahoo's remaining 12,000 employees that he was restructuring the company around three core groups: consumer, regions and technology.
* Alcoa Inc, the aluminum manufacturer, said Tuesday that it earned 9 cents a share in the first quarter, topping analysts' forecasts on a modest increase in sales.
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: