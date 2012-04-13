Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
April 13 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The decision by BrightSource Energy to withdraw its initial public offering on Thursday highlights the current difficulties facing the solar market. Despite a vast increase in installation, profits remain scarce.
* In one of the first tests of its willingness to show its muscle, the new agency created to protect consumers declined on Thursday to put up a fight.
The agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, introduced a proposal that would make it easier for credit card issuers to charge fees before borrowers' accounts were officially open.
* A plan to reopen a mine in Spain has been stalled, angering local residents in need of jobs while leaving environmentalists worried that economic priorities will trump safety concerns.
* Mark Zuckerberg is said to have had a large role in Facebook's $1 billion purchase of Instagram, but he has not always played a heavy hand in the company's acquisitions.
* The fate of Argentina's largest oil company, YPF , was thrown into doubt on Thursday as reports that President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was preparing to nationalize the company drew a warning from Spain that it would consider such a move a hostile action.
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group